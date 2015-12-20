About this Course

Instructor

University of Copenhagen

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Course Introduction: The Life and Work of Kierkegaard as a "Socratic Task"

Week 2

Kierkegaard, Martensen and Hegelianism

Week 3

Kierkegaard’s View of Socrates

Week 4

Kierkegaard, Heiberg and History

