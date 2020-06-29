Skepticism is about doubt, and doubt is everywhere in the world around us today. There are doubts about whether man-made climate change is real, whether vaccinations are harmful, whether we can trust our politicians or our media, and so on. When is such skepticism warranted, and when does it stray into unreasonable territory? How widespread can such skepticism get while still being coherent? How might a radical skepticism have pernicious social consequences, such as by leading to relativism (and just what is relativism, and what is problematic about it)?
University of California, Irvine
What is Skepticism?
We will begin this course by exploring the nature of Skepticism through an investigation of foundational concepts of truth and knowledge. We'll also discuss how current issues in public debate (climate change denial, fake news etc) trade on Skepticism; but how a moderate skepticism can also be a force for good.
Is Knowledge Impossible?
How does one know that we are not a Brain-in-a-Vat? And how can we know that we are or are not? In this module will explore what kinds of things can, and cannot, motivate skeptical doubt. We will also review the radical skeptical hypotheses, and why we can’t rule it out. We'll conclude by discussing the radical skeptical paradox.
Defending Knowledge
So how does one respond to radical skepticism? In this module we will discuss strategies for responding to the idea that knowledge is impossible. We will also examine the contributions of the Austrian philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein on the possibility of global rational evaluation.
Skepticism as a Way of Life
What does Skepticism have to do with "the good life"? In this module we will learn from Aristotle, an Ancient philosopher that believed that the good life is a life of virtue. We will explore how intellectual vices and virtues go hand-in-hand with moderate Skepticism.
Very good learning experience. Addition of two peer graded essays is also good, because it gives a subjective hold on the topic.
Absolutely splendid course, wonderful lectures and reading matter. The last discussion of the panel was particularly inspirational
Excellent course ... Very thought provoking ... Well structured ... Great learning materials ... Highly recommend it!
This course gives a very comprehensive of the topic of skepticism.
