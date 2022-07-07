The introduction of the internet and of social media has drastically changed our information position. We live in a time of ‘truth decay’: the distinction between opinions and facts is blurred, opinions have more impact than facts, and sources of factual information are increasingly distrusted. Since philosophers love truth, they deplore these tendencies. But what can they do about them?
The Epistemic Quest for Truth: Introduction to epistemologyErasmus University Rotterdam
About this Course
Offered by
Erasmus University Rotterdam
Erasmus University: a top-100 ranked international research university based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Our academic teaching and research focuses on four areas: health, wealth, culture and governance.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The theory of knowledge
As far as epistemology or theory of knowledge is concerned, reality outruns the philosophical imagination. The introductory module refers to some pressing, real world epistemological problems, touches on the underlying questions in analytic, normative epistemology, and structures the MOOC.
The analysis of knowledge
Ever since Plato, philosophers have wondered what knowledge is. 'Belief' is necessary, but it's not sufficient. 'True belief' is necessary, but insufficient as well, because it doesn't rule out epistemic luck. But as Gettier demonstrated, even 'justified true belief' doesn't rule out all conceivable cases of epistemic luck. So how should we analyze knowledge?
The possibility of knowledge
Is knowledge attainable in the first place? Is knowledge within human reach? Shouldn't we be able to rule out all alternatives to know something? Or does 'enough is enough; it doesn't mean everything' apply? And if so, how does it warrant the possibility of knowledge?
The structure of knowledge
Is knowledge a pyramid, built on a large, solid foundation? Or rather a raft, with beams of wood that more or less hang together but can get adrift at sea? Or still, is it a crossword puzzle, which is not only solved by interpreting clues, but also by fitting coherently with the other words?
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.