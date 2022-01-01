Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Epistemic Quest for Truth: Introduction to epistemology by Erasmus University Rotterdam
About the Course
The introduction of the internet and of social media has drastically changed our information position. We live in a time of ‘truth decay’: the distinction between opinions and facts is blurred, opinions have more impact than facts, and sources of factual information are increasingly distrusted. Since philosophers love truth, they deplore these tendencies. But what can they do about them?
In this course, you will be invited to reflect on whether, in what sense and to what extent, 2500 years of normative epistemology, or theory of knowledge, can be put into practice and help to reduce truth decay. You’ll be invited, more specifically, to reflect on
- the theory of knowledge,
- the analysis of knowledge,
- the possibility of knowledge,
- the structure of knowledge,
- the kinds of knowledge, and
- the value of knowledge.
Think of a pressing example of truth decay that strikes you and wonder how epistemology may go against it....