RH
Aug 1, 2020
Absolutely splendid course, wonderful lectures and reading matter. The last discussion of the panel was particularly inspirational
SK
Jan 2, 2021
Very good learning experience. Addition of two peer graded essays is also good, because it gives a subjective hold on the topic.
By Joy S•
Jun 7, 2019
Same university as the relativism course. Same glitches. Should not have passed peer review. Says I watched week 4 videos and I haven't.
By Russell B•
Jul 21, 2020
I took this as a refresher course, but it's taught in an original way and I learned a great deal from it. I really can't fault the way the course is structured or the clarity and quality of the lectures. If I have any worries at all, it's that a lot of the assessment is based on peer marking, which is always likely to create problems, especially with low-traffic courses. However, I experienced no problems in this case. In all, if you're interested in the subject matter as advertised, I can recommend this course to you.
By Yanfei C•
Mar 19, 2020
This is a course that makes you think. It is not an easy course since you have to face many philosophical concepts which seem very detached from daily life. But I am well educated. I think I will come back to this course and review some of the contents in the future.
By Renee K•
Feb 21, 2022
Thank you to Professor Duncan Pritchard, and the others who executed and planned out the videos and brought out this interesting course out, That's made me more inclined to read on Philosophy much more and to the other lecturers in the discussions held out in the lecturers.
I have been extremely thrilled to learn more on skepticism and the works of other disciplines that look at skepticism in a different way.
I would highly recommend this course to any individual that's interested in learning about skepticism and the philosophical points expressed forward in this course and compared.
By Vladimir M•
Sep 25, 2020
Very interesting and enlightment course. It help me to understand better the problem of radical skepticism. I recommend to all students that want deep understanding about present confusing media information.
By Luis G M•
Jan 3, 2021
Excellent course. Very focused and well supported with the material provided.
The panels were a great addition and they added a lot of value.
By Robert A H•
Aug 2, 2020
By Shreyas K•
Jan 3, 2021
By Garry S•
Jun 30, 2020
Excellent course ... Very thought provoking ... Well structured ... Great learning materials ... Highly recommend it!
By Jolly C•
Jan 11, 2021
This course gives a very comprehensive of the topic of skepticism.
By Astromuon K•
Mar 31, 2020
I have no skeptics to rate this course after finishing the course.
By Rajlakshmi G D•
Jul 20, 2020
Very well taught . I am very happy with this course.
By Dr V K•
May 20, 2020
I loved the panel discussions a lot!
By Bryan F•
May 27, 2021
A great philosophy course.
By Dipankar D•
Jun 17, 2020
Very good course.
By Dr / M S S E S•
Dec 3, 2021
no need
By Mona A A•
Jul 19, 2020
good