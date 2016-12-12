About this Course

15,426 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Edinburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(3,965 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

10 minutes to complete

Philosophy and the Sciences Part 1

10 minutes to complete
1 reading
2 hours to complete

Stone-age minds in modern skulls: evolutionary theory and the philosophy of mind (Suilin Lavelle and Kenny Smith)

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 36 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

What is consciousness? (Mark Sprevak and David Carmel)

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 30 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Intelligent machines and the human brain (Mark Sprevak and Peggy Series)

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 28 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Embodied cognition (Andy Clark and Barbara Webb)

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 24 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PHILOSOPHY AND THE SCIENCES: INTRODUCTION TO THE PHILOSOPHY OF COGNITIVE SCIENCES

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder