CG
Feb 10, 2020
this course was very broad and incredibly interesting. I highly recommend it as introduction to the philosophy of science, but I have to warn you: Once you have started, your journey won't stop here!
AS
Jun 24, 2020
this is the great course for the people who are pursuing their carer in philosophy, philosophy of mind to be more precise and also for the people who are thinking of doing psychology later anytime.
By Neringa B•
Oct 22, 2018
Recommended course for those who are interested in ways of obtaining self-knowledge. One of the insights that came to mind after having listened to the course videos is that creations (of objects, theories, algorithms, phenomena) reflect the reality of their creator best and to a varying degree the reality of creator's associates. Another one is that both the understanding (of the word content) and definitions of concepts evolve with the development of self-consciousness.
By Pamela J R•
May 14, 2018
I learned a lot about robotics and new ideas about the brain and the new importance given to embodiment. Using Rodin's The Thinker as a classic model of what thought is and is for, the case is made that the brain is more accurately seen as part of a sensory system, and that interaction with the environment has been the driving force behind brain evolution. Very good inter-disciplinary approach. When examining the nature and operation of consciousness, having examples of animal behavior and from the field of robotics helps to crystallize and demonstrate new theories.
By Catharina G•
Feb 11, 2020
By Carlos M•
Aug 7, 2018
I have enjoyed the course, specially the detailed way of explained all the topics by the instructors. Also, I went through some of the bibliography sources provided which is a lot. Thank You all
By Avika S•
Jun 25, 2020
By Dorothy H•
Sep 21, 2017
I'm really into the Cognitive Sciences - but not into robotics.
Thsi course is really about robotics.
You'll probably really enjoy it if you like robotics - but the course really needs a more accurate name.
By Jeff S•
May 17, 2021
If you want a course where the lecturers talk only to impress themselves and fail to define terms or their relevance, this course is for you.
By Ayushi M•
May 21, 2020
The lectures are incomprehensible to those new to the subject
By Ugo N•
Aug 7, 2017
Very informative work! Take it if you're interested in learning more about brain process and the functionality behind consciousness. They preview a cool experiment here in week 2, called TMI. It sends magnetic waves through to a particular portion of the brain, halting activity in that region. By so doing we are able to tell what parts of the brain are responsible for certain activity.
Take it! I recommend it. and I haven't even gotten to the good stuff.
Thank you!
By Stephen L•
Nov 2, 2018
Excellent course. There is as much math as you want to take on, but you can skip over it to get the philosophical concepts being presented. I feel like I got a handle on Dark Matter and Dark Energy at least at a layman's talk at a cocktail party (I go to very nerdy cocktail parties) level. The philosophical notions of under-determination and falsifiability are useful for somene who thinks about science.
By Harshit V•
Jun 28, 2018
The interdisciplinary nature of cognitive sciences takes away a backseat when televised via the philosophical aspect of nature and reasons. The course opens up beautifully, skillfully inspiring the various approaches to the umbrella branches under cognitive sciences. AI, Consciousness and the philosophical approach binds and explains the fragility we are at this very space in time.
By Jonathan A H•
Jun 11, 2017
This course was a great introduction to the philosophy of cognitive sciences. Though I have been finishing a feature film called One 2 Zero which contains much of the philosophy and science presented here, I was happy to find there is always more to learn. Once the film is completed I am looking forward to beginning my graduate education in this field. Thank you!
By Robin•
May 27, 2020
I have long been interested in cognitive psychology and AI, and this course has allowed me to find out about the philosophical aspects of the mind. The course is taught in an entertaining and personal way, while the content is at times complex and requires deep thought. I enjoyed the illustrations from robotic research and the simulations of animal behaviour.
By Tien D•
Oct 8, 2019
THANK YOU! Digestible contents. Easy-to-understand explanation. This course has given me a sufficient understanding of the field of cognitive science, not to overloaded, but sufficient to spark my interest in the subject and teaches me a lot of useful new information about my own brain. Very useful introductory course! Highly recommend!
By Phillip C•
Nov 22, 2017
Wow, definitely worth taking. You will be treated to a broad multi-dimensional view of cognition that is not biased towards any specific view point. You will be exposed to several perspectives of the philosophy and emergent science of cognition. If you're interested in philosophical exploration in this area this is a must-take.
By Ujjawal S•
Dec 4, 2018
Great Course, covers really interesting topics regarding brains, its philosophies and cognition related to it. The teachers and the instructors were very clear in their approach of making us understand the topics. Loved the course. Great job.
By Amitabh M•
Nov 4, 2020
A very nice introduction to a person like me who had no idea about the subject. Had definitely triggered an interest to explore more on this topic and get deeper understanding of the subject.
By ida a•
Jul 30, 2020
this course was exactly what I was looking for to learn the basic concepts regarding cognitive science and philosophical views on it. I glad that I found it and enrolled in it
By Aman S•
Apr 20, 2020
This course made me understand how much more is there to our brain and cognition in general—an excellent introductory course on the diversity of this interdisciplinary topic.
By Майя С•
Nov 15, 2019
Very thorough and deep understanding of the subjects by the professors and lecturers. Tests are very well prepared aimed at a deep understanding of a given theme.
By Kavita K•
Jan 14, 2021
Learned a lot - great course to understand backdrop and history of cognitive psychology.
By Santanu C•
Nov 28, 2020
This proved to be an exciting and highly educative introduction. I was personally captivated by the subject of the embodied mind/brain and by the amazingly well delivered lectures through which the subject was presented. However, all the themes and lectures appeared very relevant and instructive. One can only guess at and admire the hard work and careful application that went into crafting them and their visualizations. The lecturers did a wonderful job explaining, for example, the nature of consciousness, the importance of evolutionary biology in understanding cognition, the hard problem of consciousness, the Universal Turing Machine, and unconscious hypothesis formation. Personally, I would have been interested in a fuller explanation of the Bayes Theorem and exactly why we think that the brain modules employ this theorem. However, such matters, I guess, go beyond the scope of an introductory course.
By LUDOVICA G•
Jun 5, 2020
I’m satisfied of this learning course because in four weeks of videos and lectures one is able to have a clear introduction to what cognitive science is and the topics it deals with. I chose it because cognitive science is an emerging field that, I think, will have an increasing importance in science. As a philosophy student I’m glad that cognitive sciences involve this discipline, and I think that is somehow progressive this idea of cooperation between different disciplines, since very often there is this tendency to specialize the disciplines. Definitely, I’ve found this course enjoyable and clearly explained.
By Aedrian A•
Jan 19, 2021
Like its twin course dealing with the physical sciences, this offering is amazing and insightful in providing an overview of our collective and growing understanding of what constitutes a "mind" and the implications for potential applications. However, I would admit that this course is more enjoyable for me, since it is less overwhelming than the physical sciences course and some of the concepts were, at the very least, touched in other University of Edinburgh philosophy MOOCs. The examples presented here are exciting and one can only imagine the progress cognitive sciences can make in the next few years.
By Rayan S•
Sep 9, 2020
A great, broad introduction to cognitive sciences. This course was very approachable as everything was clearly, concisely explained, and it did a good job at providing insights from many of the disciplines that make up cognitive sciences, while showcasing how they may complement and clash with one another. Thank you to the the Philosophy and the Science team!