About this Course

3,148 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(2,164 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Philanthropy

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 62 min), 5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Philanthropic Strategy

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 75 min), 6 readings
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Nonprofit Selection and Assessment

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 71 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Taking Stock

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 48 min), 3 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GIVING 2.0: THE MOOC

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder