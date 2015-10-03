A philanthropist is anyone who gives anything — time, money, experience, skills, and networks — in any amount, to create a better world. This course will empower you to practice philanthropy more effectively and make your giving more meaningful to both you and those you strive to help.
Stanford University
Introduction to Philanthropy
Philanthropic Strategy
Nonprofit Selection and Assessment
This module will empower learners to efficiently assess any nonprofit through a variety of tools, metrics and perspectives. Course participants will learn how to research and engage with nonprofits, as well as conduct a comprehensive nonprofit assessment.
Taking Stock
Learners will reflect on all of the resources they can access and/or deploy in order to realize their full giving potential.
Really good spread of lectures and things covered, and really enjoyed a lot of the guest speakers.
Great overview of philantrophy, a framework for thinking about one's resources in order to create the biggest impact. Loads of guest speakers and resources for life-long giving and learning.
Excellent course! Very clear and super relevant Thanks a lot Laura for your great approach.
Yes it was an eye opener for me learn the course investment management in philanthropic skills,i wish recommend this course to every student.
