Learner Reviews & Feedback for Giving 2.0: The MOOC by Stanford University

4.6
stars
157 ratings
48 reviews

About the Course

A philanthropist is anyone who gives anything — time, money, experience, skills, and networks — in any amount, to create a better world. This course will empower you to practice philanthropy more effectively and make your giving more meaningful to both you and those you strive to help. Giving 2.0: The MOOC, is a Stanford University-sponsored online course intended to teach givers of all ages, backgrounds, incomes and experiences to give more effectively. Taught by social entrepreneur, philanthropist and bestselling author Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, Giving 2.0: The MOOC will teach you how to assess nonprofits, create a high-impact philanthropic strategy, volunteer more effectively, use existing, free technology for good and more. Giving 2.0: The MOOC is a six-module course. Each module has a particular theme and 5-10 content-packed and activity-rich, videos exploring that theme. Videos will include lectures from Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen as well as interviews, discussions and lectures given by guest speakers. Guest speakers are renowned leaders in multiple industries including philanthropy, technology and business, who will provide unique insights into course topics. Course participants will have the opportunity to join Talkabouts – small virtual meeting groups created to discuss class-related topics. By the course’s conclusion, course participants will have created an Individual Giving Action Plan to guide their future giving in a highly effective and meaningful way. Course participants will also complete a formal nonprofit assessment and be provided with ongoing, post-MOOC philanthropy education content that will support continued development and execution of their philanthropic goals....

Top reviews

DC

Apr 22, 2020

Great overview of philantrophy, a framework for thinking about one's resources in order to create the biggest impact. Loads of guest speakers and resources for life-long giving and learning.

RS

Sep 15, 2018

Fantastic course, so carefully and cleverly put together. Very inspiring, many thanks for running this - it will help me become a better giver and encourage others to do so as well!

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 49 Reviews for Giving 2.0: The MOOC

By Andrei T

Nov 29, 2018

Many thanks for the effort you put into this course. I'm applying for the first time what I learned here and it's great. 👍

By Anselmo C A

Apr 1, 2017

The course is fantastic - they should have certificate option available !

By Fábio M R C

Apr 25, 2022

So, I wanted to know about the certificate, if I can issue some kind of document that proves the course.

By gautam g

Oct 20, 2015

please give me the full details for the future benefits of this course, why Stanford university is providing this course for free.

By heba

Jan 15, 2017

Best of the course i attended in this field ..laura is an amazing person who teach with passion and talks by heart ..iam glad that i was lucky to enroll in this course

By Ilda K

May 27, 2017

I enjoyed the course and it has given me ideas on how to be a philanthropist and to do bigger assignments.

By yaroslav

Feb 28, 2018

The course is mostly about finding best places to invest for good. And it's for US based citizens mostly. In other countries - especially developing ones, all those opportunities for finding best recepients simply don't exist. I guess I just expected more, so I might've misunderstood the topic. Guest speakers are good. Sound was average for my headphones.

By ZHANG L

Jan 25, 2016

It's great course to understand what and how to give. The quest speakers gave lots of stories to student for "case study". And the assessment methodology of evaluating a nonprofit is quite useful and easy to participate. The assighment of assesement a nonprofit takes a while to think about and finish, but it was a good one to "train" our brain how to define a problem and how to get useful recourses to resolve them.

By Guadalupe T R

May 17, 2020

The structure and course content is very practical and clear. Some of the information and resources are a bit dated but still relevant and interesting. I am based in Spain and did the course as in the US. This gave me an insight on philanthropy that will apply on nonprofits in Spain as they are not as regulated as in the US.

By Elisabeth P K

Oct 16, 2020

This course was so informative. The assignments are thought-provoking and the content is paradigm-shifting. I am more equipped to make decisions that affect the social change I want to see and am empowered to make informed decisions regarding which organizations are having the biggest impact. THANK YOU, LAURA!

By Cathal M

Oct 20, 2017

This course gave me a better understanding of what philanthropy is and how to effectively be a philanthropist. It is very well taught and the main assignment is both challenging and rewarding. Reviewing the other participant's assignments gave me important insights into world issues.

By Heather A

Sep 15, 2015

It took me a few videos before I started to connect with this course but in the end I really loved it. The processes Laura walks you through to consider why you give, what you'll give, how much and to whom are very valuable. It's a great toolkit for giving with intention and impact!

By Brian J

Jan 12, 2016

Especially with the beginning of a new year, it's easy to develop the mentality of "i wanna donate more" but with little planning or thought given past that. This course gave me a chance to think a little deeper on what giving, philanthropy, and donating really mean.

Thanks!

By Elizabeth A

Nov 18, 2020

I thoroughly enjoyed this course. It has really made a difference to how I and my husband now think about giving and how we can best involve and teach our children about the importance not only of philanthropy but also to honour their own values.

By Malgorzata M

Feb 22, 2022

A truly fantastic course for everyone intrested in making our world a better place to live. Lots of exceptional ideas how to effectively use your money, time, skills and network in your philantrophic journey. Don't hesitate and enroll today!

By Tania

Sep 9, 2015

Inspiring! The instructor, the program and all resources are great.

I'm starting a company and my goal was to learn how to better plan and implement a corporate social program. It feels great to learn so much and be inspired to go beyond.

By Jian P

Sep 2, 2016

Really love this course because it gave me a new insight and thinking of philanthropy and a solid structure to evaluate the best opportunities that everyone can make the best to any giving they want to give.

By Donna C

Apr 23, 2020

By Richard S

Sep 16, 2018

By Carlos G M Á

Feb 15, 2016

A course that can shift your life towards others. Great experience. Great knowledge. Great way of begin or enhance your giving in life.

By Tiffany m

Mar 11, 2021

I absolutely loved this course and all of the information that was provided. I can now be a responsible giver.

By Agustin L

Nov 10, 2015

Why didn't I know this since I was a child. Philanthropy must be earned and I will follow my dreams!

By David G

Nov 13, 2016

Really good spread of lectures and things covered, and really enjoyed a lot of the guest speakers.

By Johanna

Oct 4, 2015

Excellent course! Very clear and super relevant Thanks a lot Laura for your great approach.

By Vivian N

Mar 5, 2017

Great class, engaging instructor and very informative videos and content. I learned a lot

