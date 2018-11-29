DC
Apr 22, 2020
Great overview of philantrophy, a framework for thinking about one's resources in order to create the biggest impact. Loads of guest speakers and resources for life-long giving and learning.
Sep 15, 2018
Fantastic course, so carefully and cleverly put together. Very inspiring, many thanks for running this - it will help me become a better giver and encourage others to do so as well!
Nov 29, 2018
Many thanks for the effort you put into this course. I'm applying for the first time what I learned here and it's great. 👍
Apr 1, 2017
The course is fantastic - they should have certificate option available !
Apr 25, 2022
So, I wanted to know about the certificate, if I can issue some kind of document that proves the course.
Oct 20, 2015
please give me the full details for the future benefits of this course, why Stanford university is providing this course for free.
Jan 15, 2017
Best of the course i attended in this field ..laura is an amazing person who teach with passion and talks by heart ..iam glad that i was lucky to enroll in this course
May 27, 2017
I enjoyed the course and it has given me ideas on how to be a philanthropist and to do bigger assignments.
Feb 28, 2018
The course is mostly about finding best places to invest for good. And it's for US based citizens mostly. In other countries - especially developing ones, all those opportunities for finding best recepients simply don't exist. I guess I just expected more, so I might've misunderstood the topic. Guest speakers are good. Sound was average for my headphones.
Jan 25, 2016
It's great course to understand what and how to give. The quest speakers gave lots of stories to student for "case study". And the assessment methodology of evaluating a nonprofit is quite useful and easy to participate. The assighment of assesement a nonprofit takes a while to think about and finish, but it was a good one to "train" our brain how to define a problem and how to get useful recourses to resolve them.
May 17, 2020
The structure and course content is very practical and clear. Some of the information and resources are a bit dated but still relevant and interesting. I am based in Spain and did the course as in the US. This gave me an insight on philanthropy that will apply on nonprofits in Spain as they are not as regulated as in the US.
Oct 16, 2020
This course was so informative. The assignments are thought-provoking and the content is paradigm-shifting. I am more equipped to make decisions that affect the social change I want to see and am empowered to make informed decisions regarding which organizations are having the biggest impact. THANK YOU, LAURA!
Oct 20, 2017
This course gave me a better understanding of what philanthropy is and how to effectively be a philanthropist. It is very well taught and the main assignment is both challenging and rewarding. Reviewing the other participant's assignments gave me important insights into world issues.
Sep 15, 2015
It took me a few videos before I started to connect with this course but in the end I really loved it. The processes Laura walks you through to consider why you give, what you'll give, how much and to whom are very valuable. It's a great toolkit for giving with intention and impact!
Jan 12, 2016
Especially with the beginning of a new year, it's easy to develop the mentality of "i wanna donate more" but with little planning or thought given past that. This course gave me a chance to think a little deeper on what giving, philanthropy, and donating really mean.
Thanks!
Nov 18, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed this course. It has really made a difference to how I and my husband now think about giving and how we can best involve and teach our children about the importance not only of philanthropy but also to honour their own values.
Feb 22, 2022
A truly fantastic course for everyone intrested in making our world a better place to live. Lots of exceptional ideas how to effectively use your money, time, skills and network in your philantrophic journey. Don't hesitate and enroll today!
Sep 9, 2015
Inspiring! The instructor, the program and all resources are great.
I'm starting a company and my goal was to learn how to better plan and implement a corporate social program. It feels great to learn so much and be inspired to go beyond.
Sep 2, 2016
Really love this course because it gave me a new insight and thinking of philanthropy and a solid structure to evaluate the best opportunities that everyone can make the best to any giving they want to give.
Apr 23, 2020
Sep 16, 2018
Feb 15, 2016
A course that can shift your life towards others. Great experience. Great knowledge. Great way of begin or enhance your giving in life.
Mar 11, 2021
I absolutely loved this course and all of the information that was provided. I can now be a responsible giver.
Nov 10, 2015
Why didn't I know this since I was a child. Philanthropy must be earned and I will follow my dreams!
Nov 13, 2016
Really good spread of lectures and things covered, and really enjoyed a lot of the guest speakers.
Oct 4, 2015
Excellent course! Very clear and super relevant Thanks a lot Laura for your great approach.
Mar 5, 2017
Great class, engaging instructor and very informative videos and content. I learned a lot