PS
Jan 18, 2017
This course was just what I needed. The content was engaging and posed some challenging questions that are very relevant to music educators in the 21st Century. I would highly recommend this course!
PP
Jul 6, 2020
Beautifully step by step designed course. Gained some useful practices which I can apply in my classroom as well. Music teachers from all over the world can found something useful in this course.
By Ben Z•
Jun 10, 2017
What a great course and resource for music teachers. Illuminating, thought-provoking, and relevant. I really look forward to your next MOOC with some more practical examples of the use of technology in the music classroom. I leave the course with lots of new ideas, fresh energy, and an openness towards re-evaluating what's important in the music classroom. I also have a new appreciation for all that technology has to offer. While it is daunting, it is also tremendously exciting. The course was well-produced, engaging, and the interviews were fantastic. Amazing resource, so happy this exists!
By Lauri B•
Jul 24, 2020
This course makes you think about how to design your own music classes and why. Some very interesting and inspiring ideas are given from different angles. Translations from general didactic ideas to music classes specifically are also made. Next to this, James wears terrific shirts :-) Thank you very much for those wonderful classes! I'm inspired to re-think my music classes for next school year, especially because I'll have to re-design my classes to be able to give them online due to Covid-19. In this light, the ideas in this course were very helpfull too!
By Claire S•
May 4, 2021
I really enjoyed this course, and the practical application of each module also helped expand my website and my real world understanding of music in education. Highly recommend this course - HOWEVER it is sometimes quite difficult to get the necessary Peer reviewed feedback in order to progress with the course. -- Fortunately this issue was eventually resolved via emails. Hopefully this small glitch in the overall efficiency of the course can be resolved as it is a very useful and enjoyable course overall.
By Agnes C ( r•
May 15, 2021
This is a unique course. It mentioned a lot of things I never thought of to include in my current teaching. My teaching is still traditional way and I found students getting lost interests. Thanks to this course encourage me to think about teaching renovation through the assignments. I like to provide peer reviews as I can read what other musicians thinking other side of the world. It really open up my mind in future education.
By Carrie P•
Feb 13, 2018
Such an excellent course!! I would highly recommend it to music teachers, musicians, or any curious music lover. What made it really great was the wealth of different sources & videos, exhaustive reading lists, and assignments which not only helped build critical thinking & writing style, but enthusiasm of the peers on the course and our exchanges in learning. Thank you! I hope there's one to follow this soon!
By Militao d M R•
May 24, 2017
Very good course! It shows many distincts points of view and a very broad and contemporary perspective of music education. I learned a lot. The materials and videos are very well produced and good to watch. I do recommend this course. I thank and congratulate Prof. Humberstone for the very good job.
By Andrew P•
Jul 29, 2017
The course was well structured and thought provoking. As an experienced teacher (over 20 years) it was an effective way of surveying some of the current trends. I recommend the course to all music teachers. I look forward to more courses from the University of Sydney and Dr James Humberstone.
By Samuel W•
Sep 8, 2018
Written with a dual focus and eye on future education paradigms. Not to mention engaging with real-world conflicts from parents, schools, curriculum and ideas. This is something administrators and music educators of all schools should engage it.
By Kyle P•
Aug 11, 2017
Excellent course. Gave me lots to think about in my own teaching practice. I really appreciated the different perspectives presented in the videos, and the writing assignments really forced me to develop my own thoughts on the issues.
By Anthony L J•
Sep 1, 2019
James Humberstone's course is inspiring, but also confronting. Presenting seemingly opposite approaches to teaching music goes someway to demonstrate that concepts outweigh the specifics of different approaches.
By Terry O•
Aug 20, 2019
Anyone teaching music at this time in history can benefit from taking this course. James Humberstone will introduce you to people, ideas, movements, and methods that will change your perspectives for the better!
By Peter S•
Jan 19, 2017
By Priyanka S•
Jul 7, 2020
By Harmin A V C•
Mar 19, 2019
Es un curso inspirador, nos llena de esperanza e invita a que esta hermosa "disciplina" de la música lleve la batuta en el ámbito educativo del siglo 21.
By Rafael L L•
Aug 8, 2019
Just very well made, a lot of great reflections. You have to do some real work to finish the course...which is very good. I recommend
By DaniBraX•
Nov 7, 2019
Great course in all aspects. It's a bang for the buck being only 49$ and with so much information.
By Shirley W•
Aug 11, 2019
Excellent course bringing both theories and practices for innovative music education
By Christopher D H•
Mar 24, 2018
Excellent course, easy to follow and enjoyable content.
By Mohammed E•
Aug 1, 2016
I highly recommend it for all music teachers.
By Cristiano R•
May 6, 2016
A must for any educator
By Belinda D•
Jul 6, 2017
Awesome course.
By Franber C•
Feb 16, 2017
Very useful!
By Diab Z•
Jan 4, 2021
thank you
By Jodie L P•
May 15, 2021
i found the first part was not up to date. The information given for Worldpress did not align with what is currently available. It made for a lot of headaches. I found the research provided very thought provoking.
By Michael N R•
Jun 13, 2016
This course has little or no information, not at all what was advertized, too much peer stuff