This course is a short taster on the topic of the use of Images, Film, and their use in historical interpretation in the 20th century. It is primarily provided for those who have a general interest in history that draws on photojournalism as primary evidence, and films based on historical events.
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
We will explore the issues associated with the use of images as a source for historical research and consider a number of examples where image manipulation has been uncovered
Images and History in the Twentieth Century
We will review a number of cases studies where images have either shaped our opinion of events or have been suppressed from the public at the time, to avoid adverse or negative reaction.
The Air-Brushing of History: Stalin and Falsification
The cause célèbre' of historical manipulation - Joseph Stalin. The 'air brushing' of historical records, and in this case the literal airbrushing of Soviet images in the 1930s and 1940s
Photojournalism, Authenticity and Matters of Public Acceptability: The Battle of Mogadishu
With respect to Reportage and the use of images as a evidential record, should we condemn Stalin in the last 20th and early 21th century? We use an example from 1993 to illustrate this point.
The course is great. I got tired in the last weeks (4 and 5) because then it goes too much into war, however the overall material is an amazing source to rethink the images that surround us.
Excellent course, learn a great deal about the subject in a short time. This course and the program are great for those who strive to be life long learners.
An informative course that made me think about the use of images in everything from newspapers to propaganda shorts to history books. Would highly recommend.
This is an excellent course and I have really enjoyed it. The topics covered are diverse and the course has provided me with several areas for further independent research.
