MS
Jun 5, 2020
This course provides students with the tools they need to analyse and understand visual history along with its deceiving nature that derived from the very character of film properties.
DD
May 18, 2021
It is a very informative course for history enthusiasts. It encourages critical thinking and interpretation of history in a unique way. I enjoyed and learned a lot in the 6 weeks.
By Angela T•
Aug 1, 2017
This is an excellent course and I have really enjoyed it. The topics covered are diverse and the course has provided me with several areas for further independent research.
By Edyta R•
Aug 24, 2020
Interesting subject and enjoyable time learning. I just realized how much I love learning. Thank you for this wonderful experience.
By Audrey L•
Dec 27, 2017
Great material in this course, though some of the links need to be updated.
By Olga E•
Jan 22, 2018
The quizzes are not related to the topic of this course at all.
By Gustavo M d A•
Jun 10, 2019
disappointed, you enter is dedicated and is waiting an eternity for someone to evaluate their activities. A little sought after course, so you enter and do not know when you will receive your certificate, since there are no others to evaluate their activities
By Millie W•
Jul 15, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. I signed up as I needed a few more activities related to my subject (history) on my UCAS application. Not only was it useful in that sense, I learnt so much on areas of history I had never even heard of. Recommend completely!
By David W•
Apr 23, 2021
Excellent course, learn a great deal about the subject in a short time. This course and the program are great for those who strive to be life long learners.
By Mariana H L•
Mar 2, 2020
Very useful and interesting.
By Akhil M•
Feb 6, 2020
super
By Davina M•
Nov 15, 2020
This is a very well structured course, with an emphasis on the interpretation of images and films from wars. The highlight of the course for me personally was the interview with Julio Etchart in the final week. I would have liked to have explored more of his work, and also that of other photographers throughout the 20th Century, covering a wider range of historical events, not just wars.
The tutor, Dr. Emmett Sullivan is extremely knowledgeable, and very engaging. Despite what he says, I never bored of listening to his lectures where he is purely speaking to the camera. There is so much to learn and to take in, and this course doesn't disappoint. I can highly recommend it.
A note to the course producers - several of the links given in the reading modules are no longer valid, and just lead to dead pages.
By Anamika P•
Jun 8, 2020
The Course was extremely insightful, and gave a superb initiation into photojournalism and its connection to public history. The course provided critical ways of viewing an image from history, and explained how a current image could also work as a historical source.
Just a suggestion: some links provided in the reading material seem to be broken or do not open for certain locations, and the lack of availability of the prescribed matter has a negative impact on the overall understanding of the week's content, and sometimes the quiz too. Perhaps this could be verified/ rectified?
By Josep E•
Jan 26, 2021
Overall a great course. I enjoyed it and learned a lot. Tx for the effort and great job. As a recommendation, I would encourage the usage of more cases not necessarily linked to war periods. Although I understand they are among the most intense and where the topic is actually relevant, using different more diverse themes would be very enlightening. Anyway, as said, I sincerely appreciated the seminar. Carry on, please. Warm rgds,
Josep
Barcelona, Spain
By EK K•
Oct 4, 2020
I quite enjoyed the course, such eye-opening things I'd never learned prior to this experience. I was a bit disappointed that we spent so much time on Clint Eastwood's films and Iwo Jima (an important timespan in history) as I'd hoped for more iconic photographs to be broken down and digested. (Lee Harvey Oswald in the garden, the Hindenburg, Stieglitz's "Steerage") but the course does follow the syllabus very well. I'm grateful for the opportunity.
By Ana M V•
Jun 12, 2020
I enjoyed this course thoroughly - it gave me plenty of new insights into the study of visual discourse, which has helped bolster my own academic studies. If I were to have a single complaint (for which I have docked a star), is that a few of the links given for further reading are outdated and inaccessible. However I did not feel that this hindered my overall experience, albeit it being a tad inconvenient.
By Pol M•
Feb 7, 2019
The course is really interesting. Nevertheless, it often focuses too much in the context of historical events to finally discuss a single picture for just 5 minutes. Moreover, I've found the tests to be too much focused on really precise and sometimes anecdotical data instead of the general conclusions which, from my point of view, are a more reliable reflection of the learning success.
By Carly Z•
Dec 13, 2019
About half the links in this course are broken, which is very frustrating. I found the course content itself to be very interesting, though!
By Paulo J A G•
Mar 18, 2020
Good material courses. The only negative criticism is related to some repetition of content in some videos.
By elena G•
Apr 10, 2020
Many of course links are erase but in the test you insert questions from thinks that is not available
By Alan R•
Apr 13, 2017
The course is really interesting, but it need a content review. Several - roughly 50% - of the links for external contents, especially when they are from newspapers, are broken.
That considered, it was a fascinating journey.
By José G K•
Jan 23, 2022
I found the course very interesting in general, I think it meets the objectives that are defined and that I was interested in. One recommendation, take the time to review and update the links to different sites that are recommended to access to complement the content seen in the videos. Many of them are links to private or restricted access sites or definitely to content that is no longer available.
By Leslie S•
Sep 17, 2020
Enormously grateful to Emmett Sullivan for such amazing insight. This should be a GE course for all liberal arts colleges worldwide. Indeed, the camera never lies. Was not entirely satisfied with the randomly picked peers for review. Would have preferred a group of peers with similar competencies who understood the rubric.
By Bharati B•
Jul 29, 2020
This course is a wonderful exploration of historical interpretation of image manipulation or alteration. It was a splendid journey with Professor Emmett Sullivan to understand how history unfolds in front of the camera and how films can be considered as 'public history'. A good course for students of cinema studies, indeed.
By Anabel S d G•
Sep 14, 2017
Highly recommended. I enjoyed revisiting important parts of History through iconic photographs and learning to look at them from a critical and analytical point of view. Mr. Sullivan was great in his lectures and the assignments were insightful. It was hard but well schedule. Many thanks
By David•
Oct 13, 2021
This is an excellent course cutting across the 20th century's photographic highlights with candor, poignant questions, and provocative accounts of photos and how the manipulation of photos impacts the viewer and the perceptual history associated with photos of people, places and events.
By Marieta C•
Jan 22, 2021
An amazing experience and a scenic journey into history! The course teaches one to look and really see, it’s both informative and interesting, the reference material ( additional reading) though ( that’s my only “ remark” ) contains some corrupt ( expired) links.
Highly recommend