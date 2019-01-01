Dilara Scholz is presently studying for her PhD in Department of History, Royal Holloway, where she is also a Visiting Tutor. Both her undergraduate degree (BA(Hons) History and International Relations and her MA (in Public History) are also from RHUL. Dilara's research interests focus Nineteenth century material culture of death and the history of emotion, and she teachings Mao to Mandela: Twentieth Century Leaders of the Non-Western World on campus, as well as 'The Camera Never Lies' for the University of London Worldwide and Coursera. Dilara is also a member of the Royal Historical Society and the Association of Dress Historians.