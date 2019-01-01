Profile

Dilara Scholz

Tutor

    Bio

    Dilara Scholz is presently studying for her PhD in Department of History, Royal Holloway, where she is also a Visiting Tutor. Both her undergraduate degree (BA(Hons) History and International Relations and her MA (in Public History) are also from RHUL. Dilara's research interests focus Nineteenth century material culture of death and the history of emotion, and she teachings Mao to Mandela: Twentieth Century Leaders of the Non-Western World on campus, as well as 'The Camera Never Lies' for the University of London Worldwide and Coursera. Dilara is also a member of the Royal Historical Society and the Association of Dress Historians.

    Courses

    Film, Images & Historical Interpretation in the 20th Century: The Camera Never Lies

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder