오늘날은 대형 중개기관에서 우리 경제에 대한 신뢰를 확립하고 금전과 자산의 이동, 보관, 배분을 통제합니다. 하지만 현재 이러한 상황은 비효율적인 문제로 가득합니다. 본 강좌에서는 현재 처해 있는 다양한 문제를 다루고 암호자산, 스마트 계약, 새로운 신원 시스템, 새로운 금융 비즈니스 모델을 통해 이러한 과제를 극복할 수 있는 방법을 살펴봅니다. 또한, 블록체인 기술이 어떻게 개인, 기업가 및 기업이 공정한 경쟁의 장을 만들고, 그들이 창출하는 가치를 함께 만드는 데 필요한 도구를 제공하여 힘을 실어주는지 알아봅니다. 본 강좌를 마치면 현재 우리가 살고 있는 세상보다 더 빠르고 더 공정하며, 중앙 집중화 방식에서 벗어난 미래를 가져오는 데 블록체인 트랜잭션이 어떤 도움을 줄 수 있는지, 그 이유와 방법을 배우게 될 겁니다.
블록체인 트랜잭션INSEAD
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
'Introduction to Blockchain Technologies' 강좌를 먼저 수강하시는 것을 권장합니다.
Approx. 15 hours to complete
Korean
What you will learn
암호 자산의 일곱 가지 유형과 자산 '토큰화'의 의미를 설명합니다.
스마트 계약의 정의 및 다양한 응용 분야를 설명합니다.
분산 자기주권신원 시스템을 살펴봅니다.
금융 서비스 산업의 여덟 가지 핵심 기능을 알아보고, 이러한 기능에 블록체인이 어떠한 변화를 불러 일으킬 것인지 설명합니다.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
'Introduction to Blockchain Technologies' 강좌를 먼저 수강하시는 것을 권장합니다.
Approx. 15 hours to complete
Korean
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 hours to complete
디지털자산
5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 84 min), 12 readings, 4 quizzes
4 hours to complete
스마트 계약
4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 50 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
3 hours to complete
신원
3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 40 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
3 hours to complete
금융에 대한 재고
3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 40 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.