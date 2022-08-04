About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Intermediate Level

'Introduction to Blockchain Technologies' 강좌를 먼저 수강하시는 것을 권장합니다.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • 암호 자산의 일곱 가지 유형과 자산 '토큰화'의 의미를 설명합니다.

  • 스마트 계약의 정의 및 다양한 응용 분야를 설명합니다.

  • 분산 자기주권신원 시스템을 살펴봅니다.

  • 금융 서비스 산업의 여덟 가지 핵심 기능을 알아보고, 이러한 기능에 블록체인이 어떠한 변화를 불러 일으킬 것인지 설명합니다.

Intermediate Level

'Introduction to Blockchain Technologies' 강좌를 먼저 수강하시는 것을 권장합니다.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
Korean

Instructor

Offered by

INSEAD

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

디지털자산

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 84 min), 12 readings, 4 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

스마트 계약

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 50 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

신원

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 40 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

금융에 대한 재고

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 40 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

