About this Course

6,016 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Michigan State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

17 minutes to complete

Introduction to Getting Your Film Off The Ground

17 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Week 1: Applying for Grants

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min)
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Week 2: Making Your Website

6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min)
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Week 3: Developing Your Social Media, Newsletter, and Press Presence

7 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GETTING YOUR FILM OFF THE GROUND

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder