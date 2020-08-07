By Fakhrul A F•
Aug 7, 2020
I have just started my filmmaking career. Thanks Good that I could reach this course. This course gives important lessons about a film's sales & marketing, applying for grants and promotional activities in Social Media. Thank you Coursera, thank you Alexandra Hidalgo.
By Douglas F S•
Sep 25, 2020
Curso excelente excepcional
By Maurice C•
Sep 11, 2019
Very Helpful:::
By Nithish S•
Dec 30, 2020
Its very use full to learn some basic about film making
By Mobina R•
Oct 29, 2021
I enjoyed every second of this course amazing
By Vinod I•
Jun 7, 2021
useful and well laid out information
By Ralph B•
Jun 11, 2021
Loved it, very informational
By Abi•
Apr 10, 2021
Very nice
By Abdelghafour M•
Apr 14, 2022
I'm verry happy to do this course. It's so interesting.