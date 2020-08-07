Chevron Left
Getting Your Film off the Ground by Michigan State University

4.5
stars
33 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

This course is an introduction to many of the possibilities that exist to fund your film, market it, and create an audience for it. It will give you a sense of possible options and avenues to explore and it will start you on the process of making your film dreams a reality. The course covers the grant researching and writing process for fiction films and documentaries, strategies for developing impactful film websites, best social media practices for filmmakers, and how to approach crowdfunding and seeking investors. Through these experiences you will be prepared to seek funding for your film and to build your own audience through digital spaces....

Top reviews

Filter by:

Reviews for Getting Your Film off the Ground

By Fakhrul A F

Aug 7, 2020

I have just started my filmmaking career. Thanks Good that I could reach this course. This course gives important lessons about a film's sales & marketing, applying for grants and promotional activities in Social Media. Thank you Coursera, thank you Alexandra Hidalgo.

By Douglas F S

Sep 25, 2020

Curso excelente excepcional

By Maurice C

Sep 11, 2019

Very Helpful:::

By Nithish S

Dec 30, 2020

Its very use full to learn some basic about film making

By Mobina R

Oct 29, 2021

I enjoyed every second of this course amazing

By Vinod I

Jun 7, 2021

useful and well laid out information

By Ralph B

Jun 11, 2021

L​oved it, very informational

By Abi

Apr 10, 2021

Very nice

By Abdelghafour M

Apr 14, 2022

I'm verry happy to do this course. It's so interesting.

