Bright Sheng guides us through three works — by Brahms, Beethoven, and Sheng — for an intimate look inside the composer's mind. This course strives to give students a new appreciation of music, based on an understanding of the craft behind each work. This class is perfect for those wanting to gain a unique perspective on the creative process of music composition, while challenging traditional notions of how composers approach formal structure, melody, and harmony.
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Orientation and Module 1: Melody
This series of lectures on melody uses Johannes Brahms's Intermezzo in A Major, Op. 118, No. 2, as its starting point.
Harmony
This series of lectures on harmony uses Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92, as its starting point.
Post Tonal Music Composition
This series of lectures on post-tonal composition uses Bright Sheng's Four Movements for Piano Trio as its starting point.
Reviews
I LOVED IT! I really felt I understood a lot of aspects about music that I haven't gotten to know before as a professional musician. I loved Bright Sheng's Music. Amazing human being.
This is a very good course. I recommend it to everyone taking music.
The course really shows how composers think when composing. The learning material is well structured and presented.
