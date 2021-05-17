NC
Dec 22, 2020
I LOVED IT! I really felt I understood a lot of aspects about music that I haven't gotten to know before as a professional musician. I loved Bright Sheng's Music. Amazing human being.
JP
Jul 22, 2021
The course really shows how composers think when composing. The learning material is well structured and presented.
By Carlos D B•
May 17, 2021
It's a very comprehensible course and Bright Sheng is very clear and easy to understand about the topics he is trying to convey, but at the same time I could feel that those concepts and compositional ideas are very hard to develop and put into practice. If you want a clear understanding of how an idea is developed, the this course is absolutely recommended!
By Catalina P•
Mar 24, 2022
Me gustó mucho, muy interesantes los temas abordados y la forma en la que se explican. El profesor es muy bueno, se nota lo mucho que sabe del tema y lo mucho que le apasiona. Los quices podrían ser de menos memoria y más acerca del entendimiento profundo.
By Diego A R•
Jan 24, 2021
As an aspiring composer, this course definitely helped, explaining different kinds of decisions made by several composers which ultimately produced very interesting works. Ideas I had not considered but that made sense as Professor Sheng explained them.
By Tristan K•
Aug 4, 2020
Excellent analysis/appreciation course. The instruction was informative and engaging, which brought the material to life. A very accessible course for the musically inclined and the layperson alike; anyone can take something positive from this course.
By Christian C•
May 23, 2021
An extremely entertaining course. I learn different approaches to tackle harmonic, melodic or rhythmic issues that may appear while writing my own music or when I have to analyze other composer musics. Maestro Sheng uses a nice method. Thanks a lot.
By Steven H•
Mar 8, 2021
This was a fabulous course to take. I have studied harmony, now compose and study with a U of T professor, but it's great to refresh my memory and this was extremely engaging. It's a shame that Bright Sheng doesn't do more courses!!
-- Steven
By Sihara J•
Mar 30, 2021
The course content was very good and began at a moderate level. The Instructors greatly help with the students thought process ad clearly explain the content. Learnt a lot of new things. Thank you, it was amazing.
By Nicolas C•
Dec 23, 2020
By József P•
Jul 23, 2021
By Phyllis M•
Jan 17, 2022
This is a very good course. I recommend it to everyone taking music.
By Alberto E M R•
Apr 4, 2021
Excellent teacher and course. I have learned a lot.
By Pedro V•
Sep 28, 2020
I have learned a lot! Mindblowing!
By Dr. R E M•
Oct 8, 2020
Very good
By Armando M•
Jan 5, 2022
Having a musical background definitely helps, especially for the tests. The analysis of Brahms (week 1) is the most interesting part. Well explained. Then it gradually becomes "more confusing?" or maybe "not as well explained?". I don't know how to articulate the feeling. I also didn't see much discussion in the forums. It was ok.
By William S•
Feb 23, 2021
He incorporated a number of general music theory concepts and made them approachable to students of varied musical training and expertise (no easy task). I think is would be of value regardless of student’s musical knowledge, but skews a bit beyond the musical novice.
By Sabine G•
May 5, 2021
Good summary of music composition analysis (music theory) of a romantic and a classical piece and then analysis and performance of a trio written by the lecturer. Nice theory refresher and I got a few impulses and ideas out of this to try. Thank you!
By Armando J R H•
Feb 11, 2021
Las nociones de creatividad explicadas con cada uno de las obras analizadas, son inspiradoras.
By mtakara•
Sep 11, 2020
interesting look at different style of compositions. not so recommended for beginners
By Somok T•
Jun 14, 2021
Quite interesting.