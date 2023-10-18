Dartmouth College
Introduction to German Opera
Dartmouth College

Introduction to German Opera

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Steve Swayne

Instructor: Steve Swayne

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

16 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

11 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This module introduces you to how Das Rheingold uses motives as an essential factor in conveying the drama. You will also learn the importance of the orchestra in German opera.

What's included

8 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 app item3 discussion prompts

This module explores the role of orchestra in German opera. It also focuses on some of the most prominent works of Carl Maria Von Weber.

What's included

4 videos1 reading3 quizzes2 discussion prompts

This module explores Wagner’s contribution to German opera and his distinctiveness in style and conveying the drama.

What's included

5 videos1 reading2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

This module explores Richard Strauss’ development and influences as a composer. You will also understand how music unfolds the drama in his work reiterating the importance of orchestra in German opera.

What's included

5 videos1 reading2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Steve Swayne
Dartmouth College
2 Courses492 learners

Offered by

Dartmouth College

Recommended if you're interested in Music and Art

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions