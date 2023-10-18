This course gives us an introduction to German Opera and the evolution of opera as well. It explores the concept of how music conveys the drama throughout the course.
Introduction to German Opera
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
11 quizzes
11 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
This module introduces you to how Das Rheingold uses motives as an essential factor in conveying the drama. You will also learn the importance of the orchestra in German opera.
What's included
8 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 app item3 discussion prompts
This module explores the role of orchestra in German opera. It also focuses on some of the most prominent works of Carl Maria Von Weber.
What's included
4 videos1 reading3 quizzes2 discussion prompts
This module explores Wagner’s contribution to German opera and his distinctiveness in style and conveying the drama.
What's included
5 videos1 reading2 quizzes2 discussion prompts
This module explores Richard Strauss’ development and influences as a composer. You will also understand how music unfolds the drama in his work reiterating the importance of orchestra in German opera.
What's included
5 videos1 reading2 quizzes2 discussion prompts
