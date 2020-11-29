Performance Studies: An Introduction explores the wide world of performance--from theatre, dance, and music to ritual, play, political campaigns, social media, and the performances of everyday life. Performance studies also ranges across cultures--Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, the Americas. And it spans historical periods from the art of the paleolithic caves to YouTube and the avantgarde. This course is devised by Richard Schechner, one of the pioneers of performance studies, in dialogue with more than a dozen expert scholars and artists. Performance Studies: An Introduction puts students in dialogue with the most important ideas, approaches, theories, and questions of this dynamic, new academic field.
Richard Schechner's Introduction to Performance StudiesNew York University
About this Course
Offered by
New York University
New York University is a leading global institution for scholarship, teaching, and research. Based in New York City with campuses and sites in 14 additional major cities across the world, NYU embraces diversity among faculty, staff and students to ensure the highest caliber, most inclusive educational experience.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introducing the Course
“Performance Studies: An Introduction” explores the wide world of performance--from theatre, dance, and music to ritual, play, political campaigns, social media, and the performances of everyday life. Performance studies also ranges across cultures--Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, the Americas. And it spans historical periods from the art of the paleolithic caves to YouTube and the avantgarde. This course is devised by Richard Schechner, one of the pioneers of performance studies, in dialogue with more than a dozen expert scholars and artists. “Performance Studies: An Introduction” puts you--students--in dialogue with the most important ideas, approaches, theories, and questions of this dynamic, new academic field.
What Is Performance? What Is Performance Studies?
What is performance? What is Performance Studies? Performance is a broad spectrum of actions ranging from play, games, popular entertainments, and rituals to the performing arts, professional roles, political personae, media, and the constructions of race, gender, and identity in everyday life. Performance studies is the academic discipline whose topic is this broad spectrum of actions. To perform is to act in a play, to dance, to make music; to play your life roles as friend, child, parent, student, and so on; to pretend or make believe; to engage in sports and games; to enact sacred and secular rituals; to argue a case in court or present a PowerPoint in class ... and many more activities, too.
Performance Processes
Performances of all kinds are generated, enacted, and evaluated. Exactly how are performances generated? How are they enacted? How are they evaluated? In this lesson, we will concentrate on the processes of making, doing, and evaluating theatre, dance, and music. Why this focus on the "performing arts"? Because the performing arts provide a clear model of performance processes. This model can be applied to the performances of everyday life, rituals, play, and so on. Also I use the performing arts because in their many varieties globally and historically they permeate social, political, intellectual, scientific, and religious life. Shakespeare's adage "all the world's a stage" is demonstrably true (As You Like It II, 2: 138). Throughout this course, we will move back and forth from the aesthetic domain to the other domains of performance
From Not-Performing to Performing
Performing is a broad spectrum term, meaning everything from stage acting and ballet dancing to arguing a case in court and displaying different emotions by smiling, frowning, or glaring in anger. In fact, people can't help but perform: displaying and communicating feelings and ideas by means of "codified" behavior, behavior that is shaped in order either to clarify meaning or to be more beautiful – or both. This week we will start in the theatre, move to the courtroom, and end studying the expressive range of the human face.
Reviews
- 5 stars80.95%
- 4 stars14.28%
- 3 stars2.38%
- 1 star2.38%
TOP REVIEWS FROM RICHARD SCHECHNER'S INTRODUCTION TO PERFORMANCE STUDIES
Excellent introduction to Performance Studies from the expert who wrote the definitive text on the subject.
It was fun, but felt like an exam. But I like this guy. Nice job.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.