Learn how theatre and globalization have affected each other over the past century, and how to conduct your own research on global theatre histories.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Definitions, Methods, and Resources for Writing Global Theatre Histories
Introductions with definitions of "theatre" and "globalization"; conceptualizing 'global theatre histories'; overview of online resources for researching the history of theatre during the late 19th and 20th centuries.
Theatre on the move: Migration, Mobility and Modernization
How we can relate migration and mobility to the dissemination of theatre.
Global Players: Actors, Managers and Agents
Actors, Managers, and Theatrical Agents; with a focus on the people who organized the global migration of theatre.
Global Hubs and Local Theatres
Theatre Buildings as 'Cultural Hubs' and 'Contact Zones'; methodologies and concepts for approaching theatres as places where different people, languages, and cultures met and interacted.
