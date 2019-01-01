Profile

Christopher Balme

Professor

    Bio

    Christopher Balme holds the chair in theatre studies at LMU Munich and is president of the International Federation for Theatre Research. Born and educated in New Zealand, Christopher Balme has worked in Germany since 1985 and the Netherlands where he held the chair in theatre studies at the University of Amsterdam from 2004-2006. He is director of the Centre for Global Theatre History at the Department of Theatre Studies, LMU Munich. His research focuses on questions of cross-cultural reciprocity in theatre and performance, the relations between theatre and media, and most recently theatre and the public sphere.His publications include Decolonizing the Stage: Theatrical syncretism and postcolonial drama, (Clarendon Press 1999); Pacific Performances: Theatricality and Cross-Cultural Encounter in the South Seas (Palgrave Macmillan, 2007); Cambridge Introduction to Theatre Studies (CUP 2008); The Theatrical Public Sphere (CUP 2014).

    Courses

    Theatre and Globalization

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder