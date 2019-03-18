MG
Nov 18, 2020
Thank you for this inspiring course! It is nice to combine the discussion of theatre history and the context of globalisation, which also allows me to observe some cross-cultural theatre practice.
TP
Aug 9, 2020
I loved this course ! It gave me a new prospective on how theater has spread across the world and how artists have passed their own traditions across cultural and political borders.
By Marcelo G Z•
Mar 18, 2019
I would like to have a certificate for this course.
By Eldon C•
Jun 25, 2018
The majority of material presented is done so in a variety of ways that keep the course moving forward.
By Manuel A C C•
Jun 3, 2019
El curso ofrece una visión bastante optimista de los procesos de globalización. En términos generales, contiene una visión del mundo liberal que en muchos sentidos oculta zonas oscuras que la globalización ha producido; sin embargo, es cierto que la hibridación, el sincretismo y la comunicación entre las diferentes culturas (artistas de distintas zonas culturales) son hechos innegables que han alimentado y desarrollado la cultura humana, y que es en el arte, en este caso, el teatro, en donde los procesos de desterritorialización, modernidad y conectividad surgen para crear estrategias de apropiación y reapropiación del otro y/o los otros. Gracias.
This course offers a rather optimistic view of globalization processes. In general terms, it contains a liberal worldview that in many ways conceals dark areas that globalization has produced; however, it is true that hybridization, syncretism and communication between different cultures (artists from different cultural areas) are undeniable facts that have nurtured and developed human culture, and that in this case, theater , where the processes of deterritorialization, modernity and connectivity arise to create strategies of appropriation and reappropriation of the other and / or others. Thank you.
By Dr. I W•
May 18, 2020
It was really hard and difficult, but a nice experiment for me. I wish that i have an option to have a certficate for . Thats why i am giving the 3 stars .
I am really interested to a certificate, after i have so many hours for it.
By JOHN Q•
Feb 17, 2017
Enjoyable course. Thanks. I learned a lot about my own community.
By Tanisha B•
May 12, 2020
Haven't recieved my certificate yet even though it has been more than 2 weeks now since I completed it
By Гарбузюк М В•
May 4, 2020
Thank you, prof, Balme for the very important course! It`s amazing to understand international theatre relationships between Europa, Asia, USA, Australia - all over the world. Now I better realise the place and specific features of the historical theatre process in Ukraine - from the early-modern period to the end of the XX century - becouse our territories often call "the frontier between West and East". Thanks to this course I opened many interesting references for researching global theatre history!
By Daniel H•
Jun 11, 2018
The course was extremely informative and actually inspired a vested interested in theatrical preservation. As a burgeoning theatrical storyteller, this course was extremely helpful in framing my own course of future graduate study and professional development. It was also quite user-friendly and though I felt connected to other students I did not rely on them to complete the course as is the case with several other courses on this platform. Thank you!
By Gabi R•
Jan 9, 2018
Thank you for this informative and interesting course!
I can recommend it to everyone who is interested in theatre! Besides we learned a lot about theatre history, globalization and curent developments, we were also asked to find out something about theatres in our local area which was realiy interesting for me.
Looking forward to your next MOOC about theatre!
By SAHIL S•
Feb 9, 2020
THANKS COURSERA ORGANIZATION WHO GIVEN ME SUCH A GREAT OPPORTUNITIES TO LEARN WHICH WANT,
THANKS TO PROF. MR. CHRISTOPHER BALME. WHO MADE THIS COURSE VERY EASY TO UNDERSTAND WITH USED OF VERY CLEAR AND ENGLISH.
I HAVE LEARN ABOUT THE HISTORY OF WORLD THEATRE. I HOPE THIS WILL HELP ME A LOT IN MY FUTURE PROSPECT.
SAGAR - MUMBAI INDIA
By Maulikraj S•
Apr 24, 2020
This course is really amazing. it helped me a lot to understand the Theatre practice of migrating troupes and individuals from history to present. The most important learning from this course is Theatre research from a historical perspective. I am satisfied with the efforts of Prof. Balme and the team of LMU.
Thank you.
By Georgios•
Dec 9, 2016
Very interesting course that makes someone to wide his mind and understand that art can not evolve without technology or economy. Also it becomes quite clear that art is not one persons or countrys privilege, but of the whole world and everyone can help theatre to evolve.
By sibu v•
Apr 14, 2020
Well planned and created. Don't miss the chance to learn and get a global view of theatre. A must for those who have a love for theatre - to understand the past, present, and future. Thank you for all the effort taken to create and offer this global learning experience.
By Kat K•
Feb 18, 2018
This was a great course and has inspired me to go study and learn more about this topic on my own. The only glitchy part of the course was some of the questions mid-video. Otherwise, it was a well planned, well delivered, and interesting course. Thanks, Prof Balme!
By Ping S K•
Nov 26, 2018
This was my first course on coursera. I was very impressed by the curriculum and lessons given by Professor Balme. I am glad that I discovered this course, which provides a wide range of useful research methods and resources for my PhD project.
By Kaustuv B•
Jul 13, 2017
This is my first completed course in Coursera. Thanks a lot Coursera and Christopher Balme, LMU for making this wonderful course. It exposed me to the entire timeline of theatre starting from the past to the possible future. Thanks again :)
By nanor•
Jul 5, 2017
I would like to thank you Mr. Balme for this educative class. Just enjoyed every second of it! It's such a pity I don't have time to put Armenia on the map of yours by my assigments. It was a juicy squizzed fresh air in this hot hot summer
By Deleted A•
Aug 31, 2019
This course was very informative about how globalized theatre production was in the past and not fully appreciated
By Bhramari S•
May 17, 2019
This course has helped me to step into understanding Globalisation in the Indian context.
By Gina J•
Jun 13, 2018
I LOVED this course! Plans are to visit the university in the near future!
By David S M•
Apr 23, 2018
This was a very insightful course and I am very pleased to have done it.
By Allie T•
Feb 8, 2018
Great introduction to globalized theatre. My one wish would be that the course included more on theatre during the war. I was curious about what role, if any, did organizations such as the USO and the ENSA (organizations to provide live entertainment for troops stationed abroad) play in the transition from theatre as commercial enterprise to theatre as a public good to be sponsored by the state? And what impact, if any, did these organizations have on the globalization of theatre.
By Paulo F L d L G•
Jun 8, 2020
This is a wonderfully organized course. A very simple and systematic approach to this field of knowledge. Very useful to every academic researcher, in order to refresh its main conceptual tools. Also it is very interesting to the general public. A current topic presented in a very friendly way. I learned a lot! Thank you for that. I'll be waitting for the next course on this topic.
By Waddah M A•
Jan 24, 2019
Thank you very much to Professor Christopher Palmy for valuable information and to change our view of the theater in general and how we can document our old theaters and revive and re-live life a more unified look with the whole world
By Oyewo A•
May 10, 2020
History has been the key to unlocking more sphere of life and that key is this course I just took that has helped me travelled round the world without leaving the four walls of Nigeria! Thank you Coursera for this awesome experience