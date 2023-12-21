Are you curious about the world of acting? On our ‘Discover Acting’ course, you will be guided through some of the basics of actor training and explore how these could unlock the talent and potential within you.
Discover Acting
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Course
There are 4 modules in this course
In week one we’ll focus on the key concepts of the course: What is an actor? What is acting? What do you offer that’s unique as an actor? We will also explore the notion of subjectivity and what makes certain acting choices effective. We'll look at the relationship between body, voice and imagination. In these early stages of the course you'll be invited to watch, listen and read about acting; before we act, we need to think about acting. As the course progresses you'll develop a technique that enables you to experiment with these ideas in practice.
What's included
7 videos16 readings1 quiz
Key concepts: The interconnected role of the actor’s instrument: body, voice and mind. Building awareness of your own body, physical & vocal habits, and how this is affected by internal and external factors. Start to develop an awareness of the relationship between physical release, alignment, breath and why that is important for the actor. Questions to ask in order to establish the given circumstance and how changing the answer changes the playing.
What's included
7 videos10 readings2 plugins
Key concepts: Text analysis/diagnostic, given circumstances, objectives, caps, tactics, physical externals.
What's included
8 videos7 readings1 quiz
Key concepts: Practical preparation for a performance. Performing and reflecting effectively on your performance. Reflect on the learning so far and next steps.
What's included
6 videos11 readings
