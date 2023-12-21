Discover Acting

University of London
University of London

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

James Palm

Instructor: James Palm

There are 4 modules in this course

In week one we’ll focus on the key concepts of the course: What is an actor? What is acting? What do you offer that’s unique as an actor? We will also explore the notion of subjectivity and what makes certain acting choices effective. We'll look at the relationship between body, voice and imagination. In these early stages of the course you'll be invited to watch, listen and read about acting; before we act, we need to think about acting. As the course progresses you'll develop a technique that enables you to experiment with these ideas in practice.

Key concepts: The interconnected role of the actor’s instrument: body, voice and mind. Building awareness of your own body, physical & vocal habits, and how this is affected by internal and external factors. Start to develop an awareness of the relationship between physical release, alignment, breath and why that is important for the actor. Questions to ask in order to establish the given circumstance and how changing the answer changes the playing.

Key concepts: Text analysis/diagnostic, given circumstances, objectives, caps, tactics, physical externals.

Key concepts: Practical preparation for a performance. Performing and reflecting effectively on your performance. Reflect on the learning so far and next steps.

James Palm
University of London
University of London

