About this Course

Intermediate Level

Basic music theory knowledge including reading music notation and key signatures.

Learners should have access to either a keyboard or piano.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Construct and play a variety of scales used in contemporary music

  • Identify scales in multi-genre melodies and harmonies

  • Compose and improvise melodies using scales

  • Utilize effective practice routines to quickly improve your piano playing

Skills you will gain

  • Piano Performance
  • Harmony
  • Improvisation
  • Effective Practice Techniques
  • Music theory
Instructor

Offered by

Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Welcome to Piano Scales for Modern Music!

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Lesson 1: The Major and Natural Minor Scales

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Lesson 2: The Major and Minor Pentatonic Scales

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Lesson 3: The Modes of the Major Scale

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Lesson 4: Playing the Blues

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 29 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

