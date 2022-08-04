Scales are an essential part of musical study and are a vital part of an effective practice routine. But as you develop your musicianship, scales can also lead to better improvisation and understanding of melodic structure. This course will provide you with a new look at practicing and using scales to guide your musical creativity. You will start by learning standard and non-standard fingering for scales commonly used in popular music, before using these scales to create new melodies. In addition to the examples covered in the course, you will also be given extra exercises and backing tracks to help you improve your playing and improvising.
Piano Scales for Modern MusicBerklee College of Music
Basic music theory knowledge including reading music notation and key signatures.
Learners should have access to either a keyboard or piano.
What you will learn
Construct and play a variety of scales used in contemporary music
Identify scales in multi-genre melodies and harmonies
Compose and improvise melodies using scales
Utilize effective practice routines to quickly improve your piano playing
Skills you will gain
- Piano Performance
- Harmony
- Improvisation
- Effective Practice Techniques
- Music theory
Basic music theory knowledge including reading music notation and key signatures.
Learners should have access to either a keyboard or piano.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Piano Scales for Modern Music!
Lesson 1: The Major and Natural Minor Scales
Lesson 2: The Major and Minor Pentatonic Scales
Lesson 3: The Modes of the Major Scale
Lesson 4: Playing the Blues
