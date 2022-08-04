Suzanna Sifter is a jazz pianist, author, and educator who has been on faculty at Berklee College of Music since 1989. She holds a BM from Berklee and Master’s Degree from New England Conservatory. Suzanna has traveled extensively with Berklee to places such as Europe, South America, the US, Canada and the Far East auditioning students, giving master classes and performing. Suzanna has five recordings as a leader, composer, and arranger: Flowers for You, Awakening, The Illumination, Sophisticated Lady, and the play along CD to her book, Berklee Jazz Keyboard Harmony: Using Upper Structure Triads. Her second book, A Modern Method for Piano Scales was released in June 2022 through Hal Leonard/Berklee Press. Suzanna has performed with John La Porta, Alan Dawson, John Lockwood, Yoron Israel, Dave Clark, and recorded with Casey Scheuerell, Jon Hazilla, Bruce Gertz, Dino Govoni, Tony Lada, Larry Monroe, and Greg Badolato. Her compositions have been featured on “In the Library” (D. Govoni) and “On the Edge” (T. Lada).