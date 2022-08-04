About this Course

Basic music theory knowledge including reading music notation.

Learners should have access to either a keyboard or piano.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop proper technique to play the piano

  • Maintain healthy playing habits

  • Apply proper piano technique while playing modern/contemporary music

Skills you will gain

  • Chord Progressions
  • Piano Performance
  • Piano
  • Improvisation
  • Finger Independence
Instructor

Offered by

Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
Welcome to Piano Techniques for Modern Music

Week
2
Week 2
Lesson 1: Fundamentals of Posture and Hand Position

Week
3
Week 3
Lesson 2: Finger and Arm Technique

Week
4
Week 4
Lesson 3: Wrist Technique and Chord Tones

