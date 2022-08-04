If you have always dreamed of playing the piano or keyboard but did not know where to start, this is the course for you. In this course, you will be taken through the fundamental skills necessary to build your playing capability quickly and healthily. In addition to the fundamentals, you will be given additional exercises and examples from popular music so that you can start playing multiple types of music. You will start by focusing on posture, breathing, movement, and sound production that will help you strengthen your finger independence and control over dynamics, phrasing, articulation, tempo and pulse.
Piano Techniques for Modern MusicBerklee College of Music
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Basic music theory knowledge including reading music notation.
Learners should have access to either a keyboard or piano.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Develop proper technique to play the piano
Maintain healthy playing habits
Apply proper piano technique while playing modern/contemporary music
Skills you will gain
- Chord Progressions
- Piano Performance
- Piano
- Improvisation
- Finger Independence
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Basic music theory knowledge including reading music notation.
Learners should have access to either a keyboard or piano.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Welcome to Piano Techniques for Modern Music
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Lesson 1: Fundamentals of Posture and Hand Position
3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Lesson 2: Finger and Arm Technique
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Lesson 3: Wrist Technique and Chord Tones
3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.