Piano Techniques for Modern Music by Berklee College of Music
About the Course
If you have always dreamed of playing the piano or keyboard but did not know where to start, this is the course for you. In this course, you will be taken through the fundamental skills necessary to build your playing capability quickly and healthily. In addition to the fundamentals, you will be given additional exercises and examples from popular music so that you can start playing multiple types of music. You will start by focusing on posture, breathing, movement, and sound production that will help you strengthen your finger independence and control over dynamics, phrasing, articulation, tempo and pulse.
At the end of this course, you will have the tools necessary to build a dependable piano technique for performing contemporary music. You will be able to identify common chord progressions used in contemporary music and learn how to play both as a soloist and as an ensemble member. Finally, you will be able to improvise over common chord progressions in various contemporary music settings....