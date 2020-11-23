Your favorite guitarist didn't become your favorite guitarist without the support of other musicians. The most important skill for a guitarist to learn is the exact same skill that was so important in kindergarten: playing well with others. Guitar Performance Techniques gives guitarists the essential and practical skills to play well with others in any ensemble situation. This course begins with daily warm-up techniques that help you prepare for rehearsals, jam sessions, and stage performances. From there, you'll explore chords, time accuracy, tone production, ear training, and the many aspects of jamming with other musicians. Upon successful completion of this course, you will be able to confidently interact with other musicians in a group setting and bring your A-game to any jam session you join.
Learners should complete "Guitar for Beginners" and "Guitar Scales and Chord Progressions" before enrolling in this course.
Develop warm-up techniques to prepare for ensemble playing
Identify and play common chordal accompaniment
Demonstrate ensemble playing techniques while performing
Berklee College of Music
Berklee College of Music was founded on the revolutionary principle that the best way to prepare students for careers in music is through the study and practice of contemporary music. For more than half a century, the college has evolved to reflect the state of the art of music and the music business. Berklee serves distance learners worldwide through its award-winning online extension school, Berklee Online.
Welcome to Guitar Performance Techniques!
Welcome to the course! Here we will cover all the details about the course and what you'll need to know to get the most out of your experience.
Warming Up
In this lesson, we begin by learning how to warm up for a rehearsal or performance. Warming up effectively is essential to play your best, and you'll find that it will enhance all of your skills in an ensemble setting. It will help you to play more relaxed, get a better tone, improve your time, intonation, articulation, and allow you to focus on listening.
Developing Your Ears
This lesson focuses on the skills needed to develop “good ears.” Musicians who develop “good ears” are able to adapt to any musical situation, even when they do not know the song, key, or form. We will go over exercises to improve our ears and we will practice learning melodies and identifying chords by ear.
Tone Production Essentials: Developing Your Touch on the Guitar
This lesson will focus on key elements to develop your unique and personal sound on the guitar. We will discuss how the pick can be used to adjust four essential elements of your guitar sound: timbre, dynamics, note duration, and intonation. These four essential elements, when practiced with focus, will take you on the path to having a great touch and unique approach to sound and tone.
Performance Preparation
In this lesson, we'll prepare for a performance. Being prepared for a rehearsal or gig can help to create a relaxed atmosphere and better overall performance experience. We will discuss developing a performance checklist as well the importance of knowing your gear. Finally, we'll highlight the importance of listening and blending on stage.
There is so much useful information and valuable musical insight. This is a gem to be available as it is.
It was very challenging but amazing!! I loved this course and the instructor was very cool!
Great to share the knowledge - I think I can become better in the ensemble / jamming situation now. Thanks!
What a great course. I've learned practical ways of preparing for a gig; from effective warm-ups to what-to-bring-to-a-gig.
Have you always wanted to play the guitar, but never knew where to start? Whether you’re just picking up the guitar for the first time or you just want to brush up on your skills, the Guitar Techniques specialization created by Berklee College of Music will help you practice the techniques you need to bring your playing to the next level. Throughout this 16-week specialization, you’ll lay a firm foundation by learning and practicing major, minor, and pentatonic scales as well as triads and chords. You’ll also practice improvising, writing melodies and licks, and playing through lead sheets. By the end of this specialization, you’ll have learned the skills and confidence to perform your favorite songs in front of an audience.
