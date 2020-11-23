About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
How to Play Guitar Specialization
Intermediate Level

Learners should complete "Guitar for Beginners" and "Guitar Scales and Chord Progressions" before enrolling in this course.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop warm-up techniques to prepare for ensemble playing

  • Identify and play common chordal accompaniment

  • Demonstrate ensemble playing techniques while performing

Skills you will gain

  • Music
  • Ear Training
  • Performance Techniques
  • Guitar chords
  • Guitar
Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to Guitar Performance Techniques!

1 hour to complete
5 readings
3 hours to complete

Warming Up

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 18 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Developing Your Ears

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Tone Production Essentials: Developing Your Touch on the Guitar

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Performance Preparation

3 hours to complete
5 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GUITAR PERFORMANCE TECHNIQUES

About the How to Play Guitar Specialization

How to Play Guitar

