Guitarist Tim Miller offers a distinctive voice to the world of jazz and rock guitar. His most recent recording is Trio Vol. 3 released in 2017. Tim is widely known by guitarists for his unique 212 Intervallic Arpeggio System that has been adopted by guitarists all over the world. Tim is an active player and clinician in the United States and Europe. He is currently a Professor of guitar at Berklee College of Music and Berklee Online. Guitar Player magazine characterized his playing as “pure melody consciousness with remarkable control, and a breathy, violiny tone” His most notable recordings are Trio, Trio Vol.2 and Trio Vol. 3. Miller has performed/recorded with Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Paul Motian, Randy Brecker, Mick Goodrick, Mike Stern, Plini, Gary Burton, David Liebman, George Duke, Terri Lyne Carrington, Dennis Chambers among others. Tim has co-authored a book with jazz guitar legend Mick Goodrick called “Creative Chordal Harmony for Guitar” (Berklee Press/Hal Leonard). Education Bachelor of music - University of North Texas Masters of music - New England Conservatory