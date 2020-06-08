FO
Nov 26, 2020
What a great course. I've learned practical ways of preparing for a gig; from effective warm-ups to what-to-bring-to-a-gig.
JC
May 19, 2022
There is so much useful information and valuable musical insight.\n\nThis is a gem to be available as it is.
By Joycelyn M s•
Jun 8, 2020
I found the techniques in this course very useful. I am grateful to have audited this course
By Nicolas C•
Jan 18, 2021
It was very challenging but amazing!! I loved this course and the instructor was very cool!
By Bryan B•
Sep 21, 2020
This course is outstanding. I gave it only four stars because I couldn't figure out how to download the backing tracks. I don't know if it's a copyright issue or what, but I could record a much better quality product on my final assignments if you would let me download the backing tracks. If this is already an option, then you need to explicitly explain how to do so.
By MMM•
Nov 29, 2020
I thought the assignments here need some improvement. The final assignment for week 1 is much too difficult - specifically the tempo selected for the arpeggios (and suggested alternate picking). This is much too challenging for most of the students who are submitting recordings. In weeks 2 and 3, the content and assignments are much too easy. Week 4 content is much too basic -- the content is basically just a checklist of things to think about before your rehearse/perform, all could be summarized is a simple document to download (not a whole 'week' of study) -- and to top it off, the final exam of week 4 asks the player to improvise a 12-bar blues solo over chords when no part of this course has once talked about soloing, improvisation techniques, soloing over the blues, nothing. And the example offered by the instructor is clearly much more advanced than any student and therefore not helpful. A strange disconnect between the high difficulty of the recording assignments and the extremely basic week to week course content. If anyone can actually play those assignments well, they definitely don't need the content and vice-versa.
By Xenophon K•
Jul 22, 2020
You're at the mercy of your peers for grading of your final assignment. I am still waiting on a grade for my submitted project that is now locked and I am being told to re-enroll. Four weeks of my time totally wasted.
By Daniel P•
Nov 26, 2020
El curso me ayudó a comprender y aclarar los secretos de esos "sonidos" que sacan los grandes.. y es algo simple.. el uso de la púa, la ubicación de la misma, el control de los dinámicos... cosas que hacen que un guitarrista pueda mejorar su expresividad a la hora de solear con una banda. Muchas Gracias ...
By Faelmar O•
Nov 27, 2020
By Jaison C•
May 20, 2022
There is so much useful information and valuable musical insight.
This is a gem to be available as it is.
By Radheshyam Y•
Jul 22, 2020
Too awesome, extremely knowledgeable, a must-taking course. Very easy way to learn guitar playing.
By VINEET M•
Oct 21, 2020
Amazing Course ! Got to learn a lot out of this one !!! Especially Ear training
By Oguz T•
Jan 3, 2021
a great course which shows little but essential details about guitar playing
By ali m•
May 19, 2020
I enjoyed a lot. This course has given me a lot of things.
By Richard W•
Dec 20, 2021
Excellent course that definitely makes one work.
By Justin B•
Nov 13, 2021
Great for learning new skills on the guitar!
By Younès B•
May 18, 2020
Excellent course with Tim Miller !
By bertrand w•
Oct 19, 2020
perfet courses
By Enndi C•
Sep 27, 2020
good
By Olga L•
Dec 31, 2020
Nice and useful course for guitar players. I would like to have more help and guidance in the course to prepare me for the assignments. I think not much help is given to prepare for the assignments.
By Ian J•
Nov 24, 2020
Great to share the knowledge - I think I can become better in the ensemble / jamming situation now. Thanks!
By James c•
Jul 28, 2020
Informative course. Well laid lessons. Thanks.
By Alwielland B•
Jul 25, 2020
great
By Perry S•
Jan 7, 2022
One of the link was dead and I couldn't watch the video.