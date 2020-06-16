About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
How to Play Guitar Specialization
Intermediate Level

A​t least some familiarity with the guitar.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Look at a lead sheet and play chord voicings

  • Construct triads, 7th chords, and inversions

  • Play and know the voicings of various chord qualities such as a major triad, minor triad, dominant 7, and gospel chords

  • P​lay triads over bass notes

Skills you will gain

  • playing guitar
  • Music
  • Music notation
  • Guitar chords
  • Guitar
Course 3 of 4 in the
How to Play Guitar Specialization
Intermediate Level

A​t least some familiarity with the guitar.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Welcome to Guitar Chord Voicings: Playing Up The Neck!

Triad Inversions

6 videos (Total 16 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

Barre and Power Chords

3 videos (Total 5 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

Seventh Chords: Drop-2

3 videos (Total 7 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

Chord Substitutions, Diatonic Chords, and Gospel Chords

4 videos (Total 14 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

About the How to Play Guitar Specialization

How to Play Guitar

