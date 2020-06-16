Whether you’re just picking up the guitar for the first time or you’ve been playing the guitar for years and want to take your playing to the next level, Guitar Chords 101 will help you develop a deeper knowledge and understanding of chords. Guitar Chords 101 presents Berklee’s approach to constructing chords, a method that focuses less on the shape of an individual chord, and more on the notes that the chord is based around. You will learn to construct and play triads, basic 7th chords, inversions, and different chord voicings—the basic foundations guitarists use to write or perform in any number of different styles.
At least some familiarity with the guitar.
Look at a lead sheet and play chord voicings
Construct triads, 7th chords, and inversions
Play and know the voicings of various chord qualities such as a major triad, minor triad, dominant 7, and gospel chords
Play triads over bass notes
Berklee College of Music
Berklee College of Music was founded on the revolutionary principle that the best way to prepare students for careers in music is through the study and practice of contemporary music. For more than half a century, the college has evolved to reflect the state of the art of music and the music business. Berklee serves distance learners worldwide through its award-winning online extension school, Berklee Online.
Welcome to Guitar Chord Voicings: Playing Up The Neck!
Welcome to the course! Here we will cover all the details about the course and what you'll need to know to get the most out of your experience.
Triad Inversions
In this lesson, we'll learn how to rearrange the notes in a triad to create inversions. Inversions can be difficult to conceptualize on the guitar since the same pitch can be found on different frets and different strings. We'll work to make this concept as easy as possible by inverting triads from the high strings to low and from the lower range of the neck up to the higher frets. The more you know about chords on the guitar, the larger the number of options for you to use!
Barre and Power Chords
Power chords and barre chords represent a huge amount of the vocabulary used by guitarists in rock and pop music. Although they may be a bit tough on your fretting fingers at first, the many applications of these shapes make the effort worthwhile. In this lesson, we'll cover various exercises that will give you greater facility and command of these chords.
Seventh Chords: Drop-2
There are several ways to learn new voicing shapes on the guitar. Drop-2 is a term used at Berklee to describe a configuration of chord tones, pleasing to the ear, and, more importantly to guitarists, relatively easy to execute on the fretboard. It's the best way to play seventh chords on four consecutive strings. This lesson is going to give you plenty of practice in creating new voicing shapes on the fretboard and will help you develop the ability to play various seventh chords in all keys.
Chord Substitutions, Diatonic Chords, and Gospel Chords
We've learned many guitar voicings for triads and seventh chords. This lesson will help you to solidify your grasp of Drop-2 Seventh chords. We'll also explore some new ways of using what we've already learned. Finally, we'll look at how to substitute chords using a standard lead sheet.
Some nice stuff there, described differently than I've heard before. Thanks very much :)
I recommend this course is a must for guitar learners. It improves the your chord's knowledge over the neck and helps you better guitar playing.
A fine opportunity to slow down and pay attention to important details in guitar technique. Great material, excellently presented.
Excellent course. Good theoretical base and sensible practical application.
Have you always wanted to play the guitar, but never knew where to start? Whether you’re just picking up the guitar for the first time or you just want to brush up on your skills, the Guitar Techniques specialization created by Berklee College of Music will help you practice the techniques you need to bring your playing to the next level. Throughout this 16-week specialization, you’ll lay a firm foundation by learning and practicing major, minor, and pentatonic scales as well as triads and chords. You’ll also practice improvising, writing melodies and licks, and playing through lead sheets. By the end of this specialization, you’ll have learned the skills and confidence to perform your favorite songs in front of an audience.
