Learner Reviews & Feedback for Guitar Chord Voicings: Playing Up The Neck by Berklee College of Music

4.8
stars
44 ratings
16 reviews

About the Course

Whether you’re just picking up the guitar for the first time or you’ve been playing the guitar for years and want to take your playing to the next level, Guitar Chords 101 will help you develop a deeper knowledge and understanding of chords. Guitar Chords 101 presents Berklee’s approach to constructing chords, a method that focuses less on the shape of an individual chord, and more on the notes that the chord is based around. You will learn to construct and play triads, basic 7th chords, inversions, and different chord voicings—the basic foundations guitarists use to write or perform in any number of different styles. You will gain more freedom and a greater feel for your instrument by learning how to visualize chord structures anywhere on the neck of the guitar. By the end of the course you will be able to add more dynamics and expression to your playing and gain an extensive chord vocabulary, which will prove invaluable in pursuing any style of music. By the end of this course, you will be able to: - Look at a lead sheet and play chord voicings - Construct triads, 7th chords, and inversions - Play and know the voicings of various chord qualities such as a major triad, minor triad, dominant 7, and gospel chords - Play triads over bass notes...

NC

Dec 28, 2020

AM

Aug 14, 2020

By Nicolas C

Dec 29, 2020

I love the minimalist approach to this course. Just focus on the music and the lesson. Great instructor. Very clear and straightforward. I loved the course thanks!

By Noah V

Nov 7, 2020

When I was at Berklee I never studied with Rick (he was assistant chair at the time) but I did do a proficiency once with him and Garrison Fewell (probably two of the most ruthless people do attempt that with!). This is a wonderful course for the most part. The chapter on power chords is pretty useless and I can't imagine Rick would have even wanted to include it. I would have rather had more chord studies. Aside from that a great class that is really fun. Beginners may have trouble with this one.

By DL

Aug 29, 2020

I really enjoyed this class, I did not think I was going to get through it. But kept plugging away. I liked the way Rick explained the 1,3,5,7. using the cards. For me it was a very difficult for that to sink in and I don't think I would have grasped it without the cards. Rick thank you, you made this course really fun. I am just a beginner so I have a long ways to go. But I especially like the gospel triads. If I can do it anyone can. Thanks

By stan h

Mar 15, 2022

​To Professor Rick Peckham, and his team I would like to say thank you. In putting this course together, for all the students all over the world. What a job you have done. Thank you again. And may you continue to do so.

By Ashwin D M

Aug 15, 2020

I recommend this course is a must for guitar learners. It improves the your chord's knowledge over the neck and helps you better guitar playing.

By Tanyawat V

Jun 29, 2020

Learned a lot about different types of chords and the notes on your fretboard. Recommended for anyone wanting to expand their chord knowledge

By Thomas B

Jun 17, 2020

A fine opportunity to slow down and pay attention to important details in guitar technique. Great material, excellently presented.

By IVAN A

May 18, 2021

FUE UN CRUSO MUY COMPLETO DESDE LOS VIDEOS, LA INFORMACIÓN Y LOS EJERCICIOS! ESTOY AGRADECIDO POR SER PARTE DE ESTOS CURSOS!

By Juan A O C

Aug 8, 2020

Es un curso muy explicativo, aprendí cosas nuevas como el tema de los acordes Drop 2 y la escala Gospel.

By Steve G

Mar 22, 2021

Some nice stuff there, described differently than I've heard before. Thanks very much :)

By Xenophon K

Jul 9, 2020

Excellent course. Good theoretical base and sensible practical application.

By Álvaro A A D

May 16, 2021

I learned a bunch of things on this course and it was pretty fun too !

By Justin B

Nov 10, 2021

Great practice for learning some new chord shapes!

By Pablo H

Nov 21, 2020

Very usefull, require practice to approve

By bertrand w

Apr 21, 2021

exceptionnal courses

By Bryan B

Sep 21, 2020

This course is outstanding. I gave it only four stars because I couldn't figure out how to download the backing tracks. I don't know if it's a copyright issue or what, but I could record a much better quality product on my final assignments if you would let me download the backing tracks. If this is already an option, then you need to explicitly explain how to do so.

By keenan d

Feb 12, 2022

This course would have 5 stars if not for the god awful interface. Why cant I upload audio straight to the course comment section? I could do that with other courses. Why isnt there a download button for backing tracks that are required for the course? the content is great but the course interface is so poorly designed. I cant uplad projects due to issues with soundcloud and vimeo, so I cant finish this course. I shouldnt have to rely on third party sites and software to submit homework and projects.

