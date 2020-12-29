NC
Dec 28, 2020
I love the minimalist approach to this course. Just focus on the music and the lesson. Great instructor. Very clear and straightforward. I loved the course thanks!
AM
Aug 14, 2020
I recommend this course is a must for guitar learners. It improves the your chord's knowledge over the neck and helps you better guitar playing.
By Nicolas C•
Dec 29, 2020
I love the minimalist approach to this course. Just focus on the music and the lesson. Great instructor. Very clear and straightforward. I loved the course thanks!
By Noah V•
Nov 7, 2020
When I was at Berklee I never studied with Rick (he was assistant chair at the time) but I did do a proficiency once with him and Garrison Fewell (probably two of the most ruthless people do attempt that with!). This is a wonderful course for the most part. The chapter on power chords is pretty useless and I can't imagine Rick would have even wanted to include it. I would have rather had more chord studies. Aside from that a great class that is really fun. Beginners may have trouble with this one.
By DL•
Aug 29, 2020
I really enjoyed this class, I did not think I was going to get through it. But kept plugging away. I liked the way Rick explained the 1,3,5,7. using the cards. For me it was a very difficult for that to sink in and I don't think I would have grasped it without the cards. Rick thank you, you made this course really fun. I am just a beginner so I have a long ways to go. But I especially like the gospel triads. If I can do it anyone can. Thanks
By stan h•
Mar 15, 2022
To Professor Rick Peckham, and his team I would like to say thank you. In putting this course together, for all the students all over the world. What a job you have done. Thank you again. And may you continue to do so.
By Ashwin D M•
Aug 15, 2020
I recommend this course is a must for guitar learners. It improves the your chord's knowledge over the neck and helps you better guitar playing.
By Tanyawat V•
Jun 29, 2020
Learned a lot about different types of chords and the notes on your fretboard. Recommended for anyone wanting to expand their chord knowledge
By Thomas B•
Jun 17, 2020
A fine opportunity to slow down and pay attention to important details in guitar technique. Great material, excellently presented.
By IVAN A•
May 18, 2021
FUE UN CRUSO MUY COMPLETO DESDE LOS VIDEOS, LA INFORMACIÓN Y LOS EJERCICIOS! ESTOY AGRADECIDO POR SER PARTE DE ESTOS CURSOS!
By Juan A O C•
Aug 8, 2020
Es un curso muy explicativo, aprendí cosas nuevas como el tema de los acordes Drop 2 y la escala Gospel.
By Steve G•
Mar 22, 2021
Some nice stuff there, described differently than I've heard before. Thanks very much :)
By Xenophon K•
Jul 9, 2020
Excellent course. Good theoretical base and sensible practical application.
By Álvaro A A D•
May 16, 2021
I learned a bunch of things on this course and it was pretty fun too !
By Justin B•
Nov 10, 2021
Great practice for learning some new chord shapes!
By Pablo H•
Nov 21, 2020
Very usefull, require practice to approve
By bertrand w•
Apr 21, 2021
exceptionnal courses
By Bryan B•
Sep 21, 2020
This course is outstanding. I gave it only four stars because I couldn't figure out how to download the backing tracks. I don't know if it's a copyright issue or what, but I could record a much better quality product on my final assignments if you would let me download the backing tracks. If this is already an option, then you need to explicitly explain how to do so.
By keenan d•
Feb 12, 2022
This course would have 5 stars if not for the god awful interface. Why cant I upload audio straight to the course comment section? I could do that with other courses. Why isnt there a download button for backing tracks that are required for the course? the content is great but the course interface is so poorly designed. I cant uplad projects due to issues with soundcloud and vimeo, so I cant finish this course. I shouldnt have to rely on third party sites and software to submit homework and projects.