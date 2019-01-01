Erin Barra is a Brooklyn-based, songwriter, producer, and audio-tech consultant. She is an associate professor at Berklee College of Music, where she teaches Ableton Live courses. She is also the creator and instructor of http://beatsbygirlz.com, a recording arts and music technology initiative for young women. Her boundary-breaking approach to electronic music has most recently been featured in MusicTech, Ableton.com, Sonic Scoop, and Billboard. Through workshops and performances across the country, Erin has introduced audiences to a unique setup that blends an inspiring combination of technology, performance, and songwriting. Her latest EP, Undefined, which is her fourth studio album, was released on June 3, 2014 and is available on iTunes. A crowdsourced remix version of the album, Redefined, was released in February 2015. For more information on Erin, visit www.erinbarra.com.