Jeannie Gagné M.A., Professor of Voice at Berklee College of Music and Berklee Online, is an acclaimed author of vocal publications and professional performer and songwriter for over three decades. She teaches and performs a wide variety of styles including jazz, R&B, blues, pop/rock, singer/songwriter, and classical. She’s worked with Philip Glass, Bare Naked Ladies, Cher, Patti Austin, George Duke, and many others; appeared on television, radio, movie soundtracks, recordings, and international tours. Ms. Gagné’s holistic method features healthy vocal technique, mastering styles, performing, and leadership. Her popular YouTube series The Vocal Genie reaches viewers around the world.

Singing Popular Music

