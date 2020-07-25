About this Course

14,205 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
The Singer Songwriter Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify and practice using appropriate breathing technique while singing.

  • Identify and practice using your head voice, mix voice, and chest voice while singing.

  • Learn healthy ways to perform powerful singing/belting.

  • Incorporate improvisation techniques in your singing style.

Skills you will gain

  • Popular Music
  • Breathing Techniques
  • Belting
  • Music
  • Singing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
The Singer Songwriter Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(2,150 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to Singing Popular Music!

2 hours to complete
6 readings
2 hours to complete

Vocal Styles and Tone Quality

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Mix Voice in Contemporary Singing

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Singing Powerful Styles

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 4 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Developing Your Sound: Style Awareness and Integration

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 16 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SINGING POPULAR MUSIC

View all reviews

About the The Singer Songwriter Specialization

The Singer Songwriter

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder