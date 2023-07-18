Berklee
Building Your Career as a Professional Singer
Berklee

Building Your Career as a Professional Singer

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Ashlee Varner

Instructor: Ashlee Varner

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

11 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

9 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

Welcome to the course! In this first module, we will cover all of the details about this course and what you'll need to know to get the most out of your experience.

What's included

1 video5 readings1 quiz

In our first lesson, we will start by defining what is the difference between an amateur and professional vocalist. This will help us identify the goals you want to pursue as a singer in the music industry. We will also look at the basics of becoming an entrepreneur and building a resume for vocalist jobs. By the end of this lesson, you will have a list of possible job opportunities, and assessment of your current skill level, and a rough draft of a vocalist resume.

What's included

5 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

For our second lesson, we will begin to look at the musical knowledge you need to know in order to be a reliable and essential vocalist. We will start by learning about common song forms before analyzing song elements to discover how to change a song style to better fit our musical preferences. Finally, we will identify the best keys for your voice and practice writing our own chord charts. At the end of this lesson you will practice taking existing chord charts and change them to a different musical style.

What's included

6 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

If you want to be a professional vocalist, it is essential to understand how to lead a band. Your instrumentalists will be looking to you to provide insight on how the music should be played and for someone to lead the rehearsals effectively. In this lesson we will focus on different aspects of leading a band, from conducting to score study to rehearsal scheduling. By the end of this lesson, you will be able to identify your leadership strengths and weaknesses, practice giving specific feedback to your band, and organize the logistics necessary to have an effective rehearsal.

What's included

6 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Now that we have covered the basics of starting a professional career as a vocalist, our final lesson will focus on how to maintain and grow your career. In this lesson, we will discuss vocal health, performance skills, gigging, and management. By the end of this lesson, you will know several vocal warm-ups, how to practice your stage presence, how to book a gig, and understand the pros and cons of hiring an outside manager.

What's included

7 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Ashlee Varner
Berklee
1 Course1,481 learners

Offered by

Berklee

Recommended if you're interested in Music and Art

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions