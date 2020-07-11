S
Mar 30, 2021
Oct 18, 2020
By Stephanie M•
Jul 11, 2020
The course's feedback is exclusively dependent on peer review. Unfortunately in this case there were some consistent problems with that - peers just didn't do it; they didn't follow the rubric in giving feedback; or they were too simplistic in feedback, e.g. "good job." As a result it was impossible to create building blocks of learning or develop your singing voice beyond what you started with. Finally, the instructor's choice of music was boring, uninspiring and unfamiliar.
By Leewyn J•
Jul 12, 2021
The videos lack depth: the instructor tends to speed through many key topics without giving proper definitions and examples. A good example is the Week 3 video explaining 'falsetto': it was 42 seconds long, and the definition given likened falsetto to the whistle register. This is not the widely accepted definition of these key terms and will only lead to confusion. Same goes for the video on 'belting', which has a whopping running time of 19 seconds. To sum things up: Week 1 contains 4 video lessons, with a total of 15 mins; Week 2 has 3 videos, total of 9 mins; Week 3 has 3 videos, total of 3 mins; Week 4 has 4 videos, total of 12 mins. That's 39 mins of video content for the entire course - certainly not worth it in my view. The videos are interspersed with reading content, but also quite poor in proper theory, and not a large amount of content overall. After going through the first 2 weeks of content and some of week 3, I gave up because I felt like I wasn't gaining anything useful.
By Richard S•
Jun 24, 2020
Only 1 star I'm afraid. I felt the teacher was going through the motions, and very much a singer of a certain style which did not chime with me. The course content was at times muddy and not constructively put together. The choice of sample songs to work on was limited and repeated each week. The final week did not require singing to be assessed. I came out of it with very little new information and no new abilities or confidence.
By Ankeeta M•
Jul 17, 2020
The teacher is awesome. The course is awesome...You go through the guidelines given by the teacher , as well as the the anatomical knowledge supports your knowledge about you own voice.
And the cherry on the cake part is the that you have to sing the songs and record and post.
Peer reviews are considered and they support you a lot .
By Sheryl C R•
Jul 26, 2020
This course was helpful in learning how to improve my vocals.
By Ila J C•
Jun 30, 2020
got a chance to receive a cert from Berklee! so happy!
By Rya S•
Jul 11, 2020
This course was very helpful in explaining the physical aspects in singing and I appreciate that. I however think that it was a little fast paced and I sort of wish that things were tackled a little more slowly through video lectures.
This course still managed to teach me a lot and to inspire me to further improve on my vocals with more studies
By Sihara J•
Mar 30, 2021
Very clear and entertaining course where the very lively Instructor takes us on a beautiful vocal journey. The course content is great and I learn lots of things. Thank you, it was amazing.
By Kanwal S•
Oct 19, 2020
That was Awesome Course with Great Teacher. Learned So Many Techniques for Vocal Practice and Using Vocal at right place. Thank You Coursera and Berklee College of Music
By ANDREA M G V•
Oct 30, 2020
Creo que la profesora es excelente, muy clara y precisa en sus explicaciones. Aprendí mucho con su curso. Me despido muy agradecida de Jeannie Gagne y de Coursera.
By LAURA H S H•
Sep 6, 2020
Este curso da mucho material para poder desarrollar las habilidades en canto, e inclusive te ayuda a mejorar y adaptarte a nuevas técnicas.
By Salvador G D•
Aug 20, 2020
Completely awesome, i've learn a lot of tools and made my self conscious of my knowledge. Excellent teacher
By Shaina B•
Nov 21, 2020
It was very instructive and fun.I've learned a lot of things that will help me growth as a singer.
By Betty D V G•
Nov 22, 2020
I learned fundamental things I had never considered before that are essential to sing adequately.
By Jericho A•
Nov 11, 2020
The course is very helpful for beginners who is only starting to get to know the basic of singing
By Steven N•
Oct 28, 2020
excellent course learn more about the new techniques you can implement in singing.
By Komal G•
Sep 27, 2020
THE BEST HONESTLY. ALWAYS WANTED TO STUDY HERE AND NOW I FINALLY GET TO :)
By Jeff P•
Mar 22, 2021
A "curate's egg" of a course. Good in parts but... The lecturer herself is obviously a capable singer, but trying to translate that across to helping you develop your own skills via an online course doesn't quite work. Many times you get told to find your own style but then get forced into singing something which is nothing like your style. As a male singer, much of the material also didn't fit my range. It is also very strange in that the final assignment on which is nearly 40% of you weighted mark comes down to how well you write and others interpret that rather than on any ability to sing or not. If I had paid for this as a separate course I would have asked for my money back.
By Diana•
Apr 12, 2021
The course was really good. I think it covers really important and fundamental topics. However, my issue is with the way you get a review.
First, sometimes people don't get a review, so they get a stuck in the course and can't end it. Second, talking about my experience of getting a review in this course with the final project: My first review was an awful experience because the person who was supposed to review me scored everything in the process with 2 points and the only feedback I received was "the link was broken so I couldn't listen to your cover" but I checked the link, and it was working perfectly and on top of that, there was 1 view from them, I know it because it was in a private link and it was the only view in the date that they reviewed me. This person didn't say anything for the actual process, which I wrote carefully, so it was really unfair, so I had to send my project to get a review again. Fortunately the second review I got was good, and really took into account the process of making the cover.
By Jennifer C•
Apr 30, 2021
I really loved and enjoyed this course! It gives you the most important you need to master your voice, it is very interesting and inspiring, I learned a lot about improvisation and new music that is wonderful!
By Cameron G•
Jun 30, 2021
I had so much fun taking this course! I learned so much about the voice and singing!!!
By SUKANYA D•
Apr 24, 2022
It was a good experience and i also learnt many new things Thankyou:)
By maurice m•
Nov 27, 2020
Great course, had lots of fun doing it and it is very informative.
By Darren A J L•
Sep 25, 2020
I learnt a lot about pop singing techniques and knowledges.
By Joel I M•
Oct 25, 2020
I enjoyed the course so much! Loved singing even more.