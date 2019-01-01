Sarah Brindell is a songwriter, arranger, producer, vocalist, keyboardist, and full-time Associate Professor in the Songwriting department at Berklee College of Music. Raised in San Francisco, CA, by a family of professional musicians, composers and writers, her original music blends rich harmonies, stunning vocals, and infectious grooves into a melodious palette of neo-soul, jazz, samba, and reggae. With touring credits around the world, she has shared the stage and recorded with many renowned artists including Norah Jones, Carole King, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, and Raul Midon. Sarah was a panelist for the Song of the Year contest as part of VH-1’s Save the Music Foundation, as well as a finalist in the Billboard World Song Contest. A Summa Cum Laude graduate from Boston University with a masters degree in Music Education, she continues to develop and implement progressive Songwriting curriculum for both Berklee Online and Berklee's Boston campus.