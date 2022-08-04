About this Course

Intermediate Level

Some knowledge of music composition and the ability to work within a Digital Audio Workstation. Access to FL Studio is required.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Music composition
  • Mixing
  • Music production
  • Sampling Audio
Intermediate Level

Some knowledge of music composition and the ability to work within a Digital Audio Workstation. Access to FL Studio is required.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Welcome to FL Studio Basics!

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min)
2 hours to complete

Lesson 1: Sequencing in FL Studio

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min)
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Lesson 2: Working with MIDI

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min)
Week3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Lesson 3: Working with Audio

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min)
Week4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Lesson 4: Mixing and Mastering

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min)

