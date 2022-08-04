FL Studio is one of the most powerful digital audio workstations (DAW) on the market today. This music software has come a long way since entering the market as “FruityLoops” at the turn of the century: It now has functions that can take your music project from a scratch track to a mastered mix, and even allows you to create visuals to accompany your audio.
Skills you will gain
- Music composition
- Mixing
- Music production
- Sampling Audio
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Welcome to FL Studio Basics!
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Lesson 1: Sequencing in FL Studio
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min)
3 hours to complete
Lesson 2: Working with MIDI
3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min)
3 hours to complete
Lesson 3: Working with Audio
3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min)
3 hours to complete
Lesson 4: Mixing and Mastering
3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min)
