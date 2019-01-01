Profile

Rishabh Rajan

Assistant Professor

Bio

Rishabh Rajan has been teaching for over 10 years and is currently an Assistant Professor with the Electronic Production & Design department in Berklee College of Music. He is a certified trainer for Ableton Live, Logic Pro & Pro Tools. He has published a variety of sound design eBooks which are available on the Apple iBookstore. He has been producing electronic music under the name, code:MONO. Rishabh runs a youtube page where he showcases his music, electronic music performances and tutorials on a variety of music production related topics.

Courses

Electronic Music Performance Techniques

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder