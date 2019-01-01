Rishabh Rajan has been teaching for over 10 years and is currently an Assistant Professor with the Electronic Production & Design department in Berklee College of Music. He is a certified trainer for Ableton Live, Logic Pro & Pro Tools. He has published a variety of sound design eBooks which are available on the Apple iBookstore. He has been producing electronic music under the name, code:MONO. Rishabh runs a youtube page where he showcases his music, electronic music performances and tutorials on a variety of music production related topics.