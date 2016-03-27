About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Electronic Music Production Specialization
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create custom synthesizer patches

  • Incorporate your custom patches into your electronic music

  • Improve your music through editing.

Skills you will gain

  • Create an electronic composition
  • Create custom synthesizer patches
  • Manipulate preset patches
  • Sound Design
  • Create custom patches in Strobe 2
Course 3 of 4 in the
Electronic Music Production Specialization
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content Rating 98%(3,951 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to Creating Sounds for Electronic Music!

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 46 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Creating A Mock Up

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Creating Draft 1

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 30 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Creating Draft 2

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Creating Draft 3

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Electronic Music Production Specialization

Electronic Music Production

