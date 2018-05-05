KK
Sep 25, 2020
I really like this course. It was very useful to me and allowed me to improve my music making.I have come to know a lot more about using a synthesizer.Thank you all teachers for creating this course.
LL
Jan 8, 2018
I was pleased with this course. Loudon looked a lot Younger. At first I was critical of the synth (Strobe 2) and of the Course Style But I was impressed by Other Students. Thanks Loudon - Le
By Alex S•
May 5, 2018
Loudon's awesome teacher. This is how teaching should be done. Straight to the point engineering sounds and not math & calculus equations to explain how things work. He demonstrates it all in practice, not in theory that people couldn't relate.
By Norbert•
Apr 17, 2017
The course gave a well structured overview on sound synthesis and I found it a good idea to combine it with building a song-project. It is really an overview - and this could be better labeled in the course description (there are a lot of other synthesis types like fm, wavetable etc.) - however looks like trying it out is the best way to get into it. So this is a starting point into the wonderful and complex world of sound synthesis.
By ankualizer•
Feb 27, 2016
The right Step towards building basics after introduction to Synths. Some very good inputs like Manual control of the Filter cutoff etc.... Overall Extremely informative.
By Don Q•
Mar 7, 2022
Hello Berklee, dear Loudon,
Well supported by video and syllabus. I have gained much more inside knowledge and a good format how to create my own patches and destruct or analyse my fav patches. Thanks to my fellow students / peers as they have contribute a lot in this process. It wasn't always easy peasy, quite hard but educational and lots of fun. An amazing journey indeed. Just loved the course.
Thanks Loudon!
Don
By Michael M•
Mar 26, 2022
I audited this course, and learned a lot. I'm new to synthesizers, and this class gave me a toolkit of basic patching starting points that are a great way to leapfrog into extended musical ideas. It also covers a good amount of song construction and workflow in a way that is very helpful. I would absolutely recomend this course to someone interested in creating sounds and music.
By Isaac M•
Jun 19, 2017
This was a great course! I really enjoyed the time I spent on this. I build a draft for a song which was just an improvised idea at first, but at the end of the course it has a very nice evolution. Also, I learned how to create some sounds from scratch using a digital synth and this gives me enough confidence to design my own patches on a hardware synth. I'm very satisfied :)
By michael•
Mar 31, 2016
Great course for understanding sound design in a project. I did the course on multiple DAWs so I would get the most out of it. The teacher is fantastic and makes the course easy for beginners or advanced future designers. I like that it was in an environment that most people would not already have as a plugin.
By Charles G•
Sep 28, 2021
Lot of information, mostly on Strobe2. Was looking for more production information, i.e using a DAW, running a recording session, getting the best out of muscians, etc. Not really what this class is all about. If you want to make weird noises with a sythn then this class is for you.
By Ferd V•
Dec 26, 2016
Thanks so Much Berklee for make my knowledge complete.... increase my skills in everything that i get involved in music world.... What can i say: GUYS ... YOU REALLY ROCKS!!! Thanks so much and merry Christmas and a Happy New year 2017.... Love you Guys!!!!
By Henrique Z D S P•
Aug 31, 2020
For me it was amazing introduction to the world of sound design and many of the concepts and principles learned with the patches each week can be applied to other synths. But it would very helpful if we could have examples on different types of synths
By Kornpong K•
Sep 26, 2020
By LeAttol ( E L•
Jan 9, 2018
By Tia R•
Sep 26, 2020
Thank you a lot for such a course! I felt so inspired thanks to Loudon Stearns. I learnt a lot but what is more important - I feel encouraged to learn more
By Julius V•
Apr 27, 2018
One of the best courses I have taken (and I have taken many). Massive end excellent teaching material. Fantastic teacher. Highly recommended!
By Michael P M•
May 30, 2016
Awesome course for begginers like me for create from scratch my sounds in my virtual synthesizers.
Thanks so much Coursera and Berklee Online!
By Carlos G•
May 17, 2016
Very useful and interesting. Is recommended (but not required) to have some experience and knowledge about synths and this staff...
By Manu S•
Apr 19, 2021
Fantastic. I used it to create a LOT of patches and use them in my songs now. My favorite of the 4 courses in the specialization
By Victor M•
Oct 28, 2016
Very interesting and useful course. Very important that this course contains a lot of practical meterials and exercises.
By Mark G•
Feb 11, 2017
I enjoyed this course and even though I have owned and played synths since the 70s I still learned a lot.
Thanks Loudan!
By fradely•
Dec 29, 2016
Is incredible. All the info and all the wasted time that I spent on the internet. You got everything in order. LOVE IT
By Кудряшов Д Н•
Jul 20, 2018
Thank you, this is a wonderful course, I learned a lot of new and useful things for myself, I wish you good luck !!!!
By Cathy G•
Jul 18, 2016
Very thorough and a valuable enrichment class to follow the Music Production class, which was also very thorough.
By Chris B•
Jul 6, 2016
Good background course for learning the basics of electronic synthesis using oscillators, filters and envelopes.
By Diego F T A•
Apr 25, 2020
Realmente cubre todo lo que tienes que saber sobre el funcionamiento del sintetizador, muy recomendado.
By Jaison C•
Apr 15, 2020
There is a lot to learn on the subject and Loudon gives a clear description of what you need to know.