By Latif A•
Jul 21, 2020
Great course, I actually learned in this course. Despite some experience in music, live looping and electronic music live using Ableton remained a mystery to me but because of this course and another course by Ms. Barra I did earlier made me understand the basics and now I can get going on my own. Thank you for such an amazing course.
I would like give one suggestion. The peer review system doesn't always work and while some weight may be assigned to peer evaluations some portion of the grade must be with the teachers or the teaching assistants. This is important or quality assurance of grading that students received. Also I couldn't find anywhere to challenge the grade I received when I first submitted the assignment because someone randomly graded me with minimum points and no comments / justification whatsoever. This should be addressed.
By Inci K•
Oct 24, 2020
Really should advertise that this is an Ableton Push course.
By Manu S•
Apr 19, 2021
I loved the finger drumming bit. The course depends a lot of push kind of controllers a lot. I would have loved to have more techniques for performing live, beyond pushing n turning knobs.
By Mark G•
Sep 3, 2020
Great course to move onto once Ableton Live fundamentals are known
By Mario S Q M•
Nov 17, 2020
Great Class!
By Melvin G S•
Dec 17, 2020
super great
By Joaquin C•
May 22, 2020
It´s a good course, but I think it´s to expensive, short and I expected more.
By David J•
Jan 15, 2022
I thought this was an intermediate course but it's a beginner course to get you making music fast. This whole course is just about making a 4 bar loop and soloing over it which IMO is kinda boring. Lacks any info on tricks for mixing, nothing about formats (like verse, chorus, bridge) or transitioning to different songs. If you only do what is in this course your songs will be boring. This course is very good if you don't know what a chord is, if you don't know how to perform basic finger drumming, if you're new to sound design in ableton, if you just got an ableton push and don't know how to use it.
By Charles G•
Oct 18, 2021
Should make it more obvious that this is an Ableton push tutorial and not a college-level performance course. The entire group of courses in this specialization is device depended. I was looking for a course on using a DAW type setup to record musicians and this is not it. No downloadable text to use for further study. Berklee had a high reputation for quality. Finished all the quizzes but did not finish the course. For anyone looking to make electronic "music" with only loops and synths then this would be a great start.