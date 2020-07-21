Chevron Left
From the Moog analog synthesizers in the 1960s to the contemporary usage of computers, performance controllers, and mobile devices, Electronic Digital Instruments (EDIs) have long been capable of offering artists a new range of musical expression. In this one-of-a-kind course, you'll learn the essential skills you need to perform on an EDI. Your instructor is EDI musician and Berklee College of Music's Electronic Production and Design professor Rishabh Rajan. He will take you through the basics of EDI performance and give you pointers on how to build an arrangement on your EDI. Whether you have just ordered your first pad-controller or have already been experimenting with electronic music, this class will teach you the basics of performing and arranging on the EDI. You will start by learning how to build drum beats and read drum notation. Then you will create bass lines and harmonic accompaniment. Finally, you will learn how to live loop all of these elements and perform an arrangement for a live audience....

By Latif A

Jul 21, 2020

Great course, I actually learned in this course. Despite some experience in music, live looping and electronic music live using Ableton remained a mystery to me but because of this course and another course by Ms. Barra I did earlier made me understand the basics and now I can get going on my own. Thank you for such an amazing course.

I would like give one suggestion. The peer review system doesn't always work and while some weight may be assigned to peer evaluations some portion of the grade must be with the teachers or the teaching assistants. This is important or quality assurance of grading that students received. Also I couldn't find anywhere to challenge the grade I received when I first submitted the assignment because someone randomly graded me with minimum points and no comments / justification whatsoever. This should be addressed.

By Inci K

Oct 24, 2020

Really should advertise that this is an Ableton Push course.

By Manu S

Apr 19, 2021

I loved the finger drumming bit. The course depends a lot of push kind of controllers a lot. I would have loved to have more techniques for performing live, beyond pushing n turning knobs.

By Mark G

Sep 3, 2020

Great course to move onto once Ableton Live fundamentals are known

By Mario S Q M

Nov 17, 2020

Great Class!

By Melvin G S

Dec 17, 2020

super great

By Joaquin C

May 22, 2020

It´s a good course, but I think it´s to expensive, short and I expected more.

By David J

Jan 15, 2022

I thought this was an intermediate course but it's a beginner course to get you making music fast. This whole course is just about making a 4 bar loop and soloing over it which IMO is kinda boring. Lacks any info on tricks for mixing, nothing about formats (like verse, chorus, bridge) or transitioning to different songs. If you only do what is in this course your songs will be boring. This course is very good if you don't know what a chord is, if you don't know how to perform basic finger drumming, if you're new to sound design in ableton, if you just got an ableton push and don't know how to use it.

By Charles G

Oct 18, 2021

Should make it more obvious that this is an Ableton push tutorial and not a college-level performance course. The entire group of courses in this specialization is device depended. I was looking for a course on using a DAW type setup to record musicians and this is not it. No downloadable text to use for further study. Berklee had a high reputation for quality. Finished all the quizzes but did not finish the course. For anyone looking to make electronic "music" with only loops and synths then this would be a great start.

