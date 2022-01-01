Free
The piano is one of the most popular musical instruments in the world. In America alone, over 21 million people can play on some level. The large instrument is filled with hammers and dampers that strike and stop its strings when you press and stop pressing the keys. Pianos date back to around the year 1700 when Bartolomeo Cristofori found that he wanted more control over the volume levels of the harpsichord. Learning to play the instrument starts with practicing the right posture and ways to hold your hands over the keys, as well as understanding how to read sheet music.
Taking online courses on Coursera can help you learn about piano and music beyond the basics. Courses that help you develop your musicianship will take you on a journey through music theory and help you become a better musician overall. You can take courses on music education for teachers if you're interested in educating others on topics like piano and music in general. If you've ever thought about writing music, taking a course on learning to write lyrics can help you jumpstart your plans. A course on classical Music can walk you through operas and symphonies and help you develop your ear.
If you want a career in music, learning the piano can help boost you in the right direction, whether you just want to join a symphony or aspire to become a worldwide rock star. Learning to play the piano can also enhance your career as an educator if you're interested in teaching music privately or at the elementary, middle, or high school levels. It can also help you become a musical therapist. This type of therapy uses music to enhance a person's physical, social, and emotional well-being. Other careers where knowing how to play the piano can be useful include music producers, sound engineers, sound designers, sound technicians for film/TV, choreographers, talent agents, and theater managers.