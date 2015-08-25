About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Music Education for Teachers Specialization
Intermediate Level

Students should be able to play an instrument at a beginner level and be familiar with basic music notation.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use storytelling as a tool to improve your improvisation

  • Practice and use various scales to improve your improvisation skills

  • Identify harmonic motion in a song

  • Use guide tones and guide tone lines when you're improvising

Skills you will gain

  • Music Performance
  • Music
  • Jazz
  • Jazz Improvisation
Course 2 of 4 in the
Music Education for Teachers Specialization
Intermediate Level

Students should be able to play an instrument at a beginner level and be familiar with basic music notation.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to Jazz Improvisation

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Improvisation as a Language

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The Improviser's Vocabulary

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 24 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Making Scale Choices in Real Time

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 18 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Harmony for Improvisers

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Music Education for Teachers Specialization

Music Education for Teachers

