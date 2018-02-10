RB
Jul 1, 2018
Again, I really enjoyed taking this course and the final project taught me a lot about my own abilities in writing. I intend to continue unabated with my writing. Thanks for making it so enjoyable.
RH
Mar 10, 2017
outstanding -- loved every minute of it! George is an amazing teacher and enjoyed watching his videos and learning from him. I am now applying everything I learned in his course to my own music!
By Phillip C•
Feb 10, 2018
I really enjoyed the course and those before it. Initially, I was not sure about my ability to succeed in the sequence, but I was really encouraged and driven by Professor Russell and his enthusiasm toward the courses. The only downside to the Capstone project was that the teaching assistant did not add me to the FB page or respond to a couple of questions I had along the way. THanks!
By John E P•
Sep 3, 2019
This was the course I was looking forward to and it was fun. Dividing each week into 8 bars was smart. I was surprised that we were provided with the B-section and I felt a little cheated. All, I understand why we were told to use major and minor pentatonic chords but I was hoping for more flexibility than that. I feel like I need another course that would take me to the next level. One thing that I think could be added is for students to pick a song from a fake book, maybe in F or Bb etc. We could analyze the chord progressions and come up with a different melody perhaps. I think that would be instructive. For me, something like Billies Bounce or Blue in Green. I may still do that. Oh, the survey I did was for course one. I did not realize it was supposed to be for the entire four courses in the specialization.
By Robert B•
Jul 2, 2018
By Rich H•
Mar 11, 2017
By Josip G•
May 9, 2018
A big thanks to the Berklee team and to the professor, George for all the enthusiasm and knowledge! This won't be my last Berklee course!
By Leo A•
Aug 25, 2017
Im so glad I finished this course and the ones before it! I learned so much and George Russell made it so fun and easy to learn. Before this whole course (4 classes) I couldn't play the piano AT ALL. Now, Ive been empowered and have been composing very intricate pieces! Im so grateful to Berklee, Coursera and Mr. Russell for this amazing opportunity! If you're looking to learn the piano QUICK, TAKE THIS COURSE!
By Abhijit B•
Jun 8, 2017
It was a nice course to complete the specialization. The course is important for applying the musical knowledge to create own composition. It is also important for learning how to write composed music in standard musical language. This course has given me confidence to compose my own music using basic understanding of music. Prof. George W. Russel Jr. has been great with his simple yet effective teaching style.
By Andersonn P•
Jul 23, 2018
I'd like to thank for the course. I enjoyed and learned a lot of stuff. It was great. I just would say to add a bit of theory for melodies, because I do not really know how to write and you have to write in the final project. Anyway, it was great. :-)
By Kaori H•
Jul 6, 2019
All in all, Mr. Russel Jr. lead us through the journey of extreme essential things I so longed to know about music for the longest time. It's just a bliss to have been able to take this entire specialization. Thank you for a wonderful opportunity.
By Marc S•
Nov 26, 2017
Great way to end the specialization, putting into practice everything that was covered in the three prerequisite courses. Hopefully Berklee or Coursera offer a next-level intermediate series to pick up where this specialization leaves off.
By Emilio M L•
Feb 9, 2021
I think this is one of the friendliest and most dinamic ways to get into playing music and learning theory with practice. I once again wanna thank professor George Russell Jr., because he made an amazing program.
By Ed K•
Nov 2, 2020
This series of courses taught me a lot about being a better musician. Great instructing, great projects, and humbling ear training exercises. The Musicianship sequence is recommended for all musicians.
By Nicolas C•
Jan 31, 2021
Best Course and experience I've had in my music education so far. It got me to create things i wouldn't normally do and I love it! It opened a new world of music for me.
By Christian A B R•
Aug 20, 2020
Es un curso que te orienta muy bien sobre la forma de componer un standard. Lo recomiendo ya que aprendí mucho y sé que les puede servir a muchos colegas.
By Andrés F M R•
May 31, 2020
Just amazing. Sincerely, this is a "must join" course. I learn a lot and my teacher George was always a support to understand all the topics and task.
By NICOL�S V•
Nov 14, 2020
El curso es excelente! George es un muy buen profesor! Logra hacer las clases entretenidas con mucho contenido teórico! Gracias!
By Segarceanu O D•
Sep 12, 2018
thabk you, prof. russel, for such a womderful journey. i’ve got so much along the way. and it was so much fun. feelimg grateful.
By Iona G•
May 29, 2017
George is really inspirational and the whole musicianship specialization makes you feel like you're a real musician so quickly.
By Ben•
Aug 18, 2020
Good end to the specialization. Was able to apply learning from previous courses and see how all the theory worked together.
By Matthias N•
May 10, 2018
Learned a ton about harmony and song writing. Very approachable material, presented by a pleasant instructor.
By Edgar I•
Feb 9, 2021
Muy recomendado, te ayuda a explorar y comprender la teoría musical de una manera muy práctica.
By Mary C d C P J•
Mar 11, 2019
Great course! You really can practice all the lessons from de specialization program
By Juana B•
Sep 13, 2019
Thank you! I'm felling so happy with this courses! Mr. Russell is amazing! Thanks!
By Sakda S•
Mar 13, 2017
Good course. Good opportunity to learn theory and create own songs.
By Raúl Y•
Jun 8, 2017
All I know is this courses show me the way of making my own stile