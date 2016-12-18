About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 49 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Digital Signal Processing
  • Signal Processing
  • Python Programming
  • Fft Algorithms
Intermediate Level
Approx. 49 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Universitat Pompeu Fabra of Barcelona

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(6,784 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introduction

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 126 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Discrete Fourier transform

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 78 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Fourier theorems

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 99 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Short-time Fourier transform

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 90 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

