In the electrical engineering and machine learning industry, signal processing is the engine that models, processes, transmits, and analyzes voice, video, and audio data. Signal processing transfers and processes information as signals to represent data of physical events. Signal processing is at the core of today's modern technologies, involving voice, data, and video transmission. It’s the science that can foster communication between audio processing and data transmission.
Signal processing has advanced rapidly in the digital revolution and many now refer to this field as digital signal processing (DSP). Digital signal processing is the process and mathematics involved in manipulating information in such a way as to modify or improve the information in some manner. This information signal could be a snippet of voice, audio, or video.
Signal processing techniques are used in many of our analog and digital interactions today, and that makes it valuable to know. If you have a strong interest in understanding the connections of electronic data and the powering of our modern electronic devices, then learning about signal processing can help you expand your interests and curiosity. For example, signal processing is the science and technology behind what makes it possible for two people to speak on mobile phones using their voice.
Signal processing lies at the heart of analog-to-digital conversion practices. This would include encoding signals from speech enhancement and speech encoding to speech decoding and speech enhancement speech on the digital-to-analog playback side. Experts in the field rely on signal processing as the tool of choice every step of the way.
Some of the careers that you may be able to find work in as a result of learning signal processing or digital signal processing may include opportunities in chip design, antenna engineering, machine learning, artificial intelligence, RF design, telecoms, and instrumentation systems.
Understanding the foundational elements of signal processing can propel you forward into a career for the future, like big data, machine learning, and augmented reality. As the world becomes more digital, signals continue to be processed in a digital manner in many of today's modern products.
Taking online courses about signal processing can create a whole new way of thinking around the devices in use today. The signal processing industry is getting bigger every day. As it grows, it lays out new opportunities for learning in specific areas. Your knowledge of signal processing will enlighten you about the ways that voice, video, and data are captured, transmitted, and received by others. If you are seeking to move into the larger electrical engineering field with insights into signal processing, you will likely learn how data design and machine learning come together in new and wondrous ways.