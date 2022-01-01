Imperial College London
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Algorithms, Analysis, Basic Descriptive Statistics, Calculus, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Deep Learning, Differential Equations, General Statistics, Linear Algebra, Linearity, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Probability Distribution, Python Programming, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(12.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of California San Diego
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Theoretical Computer Science, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Algorithms, Game Theory, Spatial Analysis, Computer Programming, Problem Solving, Programming Principles, Computer Programming Tools, Logic, Research and Design, Python Programming, Mathematics, Data Visualization, Statistical Programming
4.4
(2k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Programming Principles, Computer Networking, Software Testing, Computer Graphics, Machine Learning, Calculus, Linear Algebra, Other Programming Languages, Algorithms, Python Programming, Data Structures, Javascript, Computational Logic, Combinatorics, Computer Programming, Mathematics, Statistical Programming, Web Development, Agile Software Development, General Statistics, Web Design, Theoretical Computer Science, C Programming Language Family, HTML and CSS, User Experience, Full-Stack Web Development, Software Engineering, Mathematical Theory & Analysis
Earn a degree
Degree
Free
Stanford University
Skills you'll gain: Probability, Data Analysis, Analysis, Bayesian Statistics, Statistical Analysis, Basic Descriptive Statistics, Markov Model, Probability Distribution, Machine Learning, General Statistics, Statistical Tests, Experiment, Probability & Statistics, Econometrics, Regression
4.5
(996 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Colorado System
Skills you'll gain: Theoretical Computer Science, Application Development, Security Engineering, Cryptography, Mathematics, Algorithms, Computational Logic, Software Engineering, Applied Mathematics
4.7
(233 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Computer Programming, Statistical Programming, Python Programming, Linear Algebra, Computer Architecture, Cryptography, Mathematics, Research and Design, Data Management, Software Engineering, Graph Theory, Computer Vision, Probability & Statistics, Machine Learning, SQL, Database Design, Algorithms, Theoretical Computer Science, Language, Software Testing, Databases, Data Structures, Mobile Development, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Operating Systems
Earn a degree
Degree
Discrete mathematics refers to a group of mathematics branches that deal with discrete objects instead of continuous objects. In discrete mathematics, objects have distinct, separate values represented by integers, unlike real numbers used in continuous mathematics. Discrete mathematics includes combinatorics, set theory, graph theory, number theory, and probability. It is integral to computer science and plays a role in the field of data science.
You may consider learning discrete mathematics if you want to study computer science or work in a data science field. Discrete mathematics is a foundation of computer science, and programmers often use principles of set theory, probability, and combinations to analyze algorithms when writing programs and applications. Learning discrete mathematics can also help boost other useful skills like logic, reasoning, and problem-solving, making you a more marketable job candidate.
Typical careers that use discrete mathematics are in the computer science field, such as software development, programming, and cryptography. Data scientists and data analysts may use their knowledge of discrete mathematics in their work. Other careers that can incorporate discrete mathematics include electrical and mechanical engineers in addition to data analysts, business analysts, and market researchers. Discrete mathematics also influences the work of urban planners, epidemiologists, and social scientists who collect and analyze large amounts of data.
Online courses can introduce you to core concepts of discrete mathematics, such as sets, relations, and functions. Lessons include topics like partial orders, enumerative combinatorics, and the binomial coefficient, and you have opportunities to apply the concepts to real-world applications. You may choose courses that cover specific subjects like graph theory or probability to increase your knowledge of these disciplines. Alternatively, you may decide to take courses that explore the application of discrete mathematics in specific fields like data science, computer science, or machine learning.